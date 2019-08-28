CCC Football 2019: EAST HARTFORD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — RICK MILTON (6th year, 29-23)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division I East

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (949 boys enrollment)

HOME — East Hartford High School Field

2018 RECORD — 8-2

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Enfield, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Raquan Tompkins QB/DB, Jaquan Allen WR/DB, Jaden Gardner WR/DB, Quinton Haughton, Jon McNeil DL/OL, David Ortiz RB/DB

[Outlook]

Replacing two of the state’s best players — including one of state’s most explosive — is never easy.

Nevertheless, that’s East Hartford coach Rich Milton’s task this season.

The Hornets have said farewell to quarterback Raquan Tompkins, a first team New Haven Register/GameTimeCT selection, who threw for 1,784 yards and added 1,134 yards rushing yards.

They’ve also lost first-team All-Stater Jaquan Allen, who caught 14 touchdowns and racked up 1,390 receiving yards and is now at Villanova.

Starting running back David Ortiz and Allen’s running mate Jaden Gardener have also graduated, meaning the Hornets will be without the key pieces of their explosive offense that scored 406 points a year ago (40.6 points per game) en route to an 8-2 record that left them just short of a return to the Class LL playoffs.

This season, the Hornets have only six seniors on the roster and instead will rely mostly on juniors and sophomores.

Ondre Toland Jr., will lead an offensive line that returns three starters. They will be tasked with protecting sophomore quarterback Darrion Williams, who will be tabbed to replace Tompkins. The sophomore saw limited time last year as a freshman.

Junior Malik Bennett and sophomore Nate Evans will split time in the backfield with Williams, while senior Sam Valentine will play tight end and junior Justin Luce will be the new top wideout for the Hornets.

Bennett and Evans will also lead the way on defense at linebacker and defensive back, while Justyn Gardener returns at middle linebacker. The junior shined who shined as sophomore will also play tight end.

The Hornets have gone 17-3 over the last two seasons and have a loaded schedule ahead of them.

They will play Southington, New Britain and Middletown in a four week span and they will host Shelton in their Scheduling Alliance game.

Sept. 13 — at Enfield**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — SHELTON, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — HALL*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Conard*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — SOUTH WINDSOR**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Southington*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — GLASTONBURY**, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — NEW BRITAIN*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Middletown*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Manchester**, 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game