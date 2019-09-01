CCC Football 2019: E.O. SMITH preview





[Vitals]

COACH — JAMES KELLY (5th year, 19-21)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division II East

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (544 boys enrollment)

HOME — E.O. Smith High School Field

2018 RECORD — 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Bristol Central, 6 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — Maxpreps, Twitter: @EOSFootball

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Matt Jameson RB, Alex Magao CB, Kobe Stigler WR/DB

[Outlook]

When an opposing team sees Isiah Lovell running towards them, they should probably run away.

Last season, the junior defensive end was tasked with replacing New Haven Register All-State selection Rondell Bothroyd. Lovell even started wearing Bothroyd’s No. 40 jersey.

Lovell certainly lived up to his former teammate’s legacy.

“As a sophomore, I was there to watch him. I was training with him. He taught me what he knew,” Lovell said of Bothroyd, who is now playing at Wake Forest. “From there, I just built off of that. So, now I have my unique game. From here-on I am going to take out as many quarterbacks as I can. We’ll see where it goes from there.”

In his final two seasons at E.O. Smith, Bothroyd amassed 24 1/2 sacks. In his junior season, Lovell recored 15 sacks in just six games, missing four due to a shoulder injury. Lovell had two games of four sacks and multiple sacks in five games.

Now a senior, Lovell will anchor a potentially strong defense that allowed 18.7 points per game last year. Yet, the Panthers struggled to score and lost five straight games midseason.

This year, the defensive line and offensive lines will be the keys to a successful season. The defensive line returns five players with experience and the offensive line returns four starters.

“We will count heavily on (Matthew) Bassett, (Cirius) Boykin, (Alex) Greb, and (Kyle) Madsen,” coach James Kelly said. “Juniors Zach Hall and Blaze Armogida are bright talents we hope to add up front as well.”

Quarterbacks Derek Stebbins and Dylan Corsini return this year after splitting time a year ago. They combined to throw for 938 yards and six touchdowns and Kelly says he intends to use both based on their strengths.

E.O. Smith graduated leading rushers Matt James and Kobe Stigler. Kelly said the team has a handful of players competing to replace them.

Junior receiver Mekhi Hayden burst onto the scene last season, catching 23 passes for 359 yards and a touchdown. He will be joined by senior Bruce Hussey.

E.O. Smith will play Harding in the Scheduling Alliance. It have to face Platt, Windsor and Middletown — three playoff qualifiers last year — on the road.

Sept. 13 — at Bristol Central,* 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — HARDING, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — FARMINGTON**, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Platt*, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — RHAM*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Windsor**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — NEWINGTON*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Middletown**, 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at Hartford Public**, 1 p.m.

Nov. 26 — TOLLAND*, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance game in bold

*Conference game

**Division game