CCC Football 2019: CONARD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — MATT CERSOSIMO (6th year, 26-25)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division I West

PLAYOFF CLASS — LL (763 boys enrollment)

HOME — Bob McKee Stadium, West Hartford

2018 RECORD – 3-7

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Southington , 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE – Maxpreps | TWITTER — @CHSWHAthletics

[Top Players]

Key Losses

Mario Volpe, G/T; James Cheverier, LB; KJ Shazel, DE/T; Matt Langevin, QB

Outlook

Conard comes into the season with plenty of questions after a 3-7 campaign in 2018. Atop the list is who will be starting at quarterback?

To compound the uncertainty, the Chieftains open the season against perhaps the best team in the CCC this fall, Southington.

Things will not get any easier after Southington with a crossover-game at West Haven the following week and CCC D-1 West schedule featuring Hall, New Britain and Simsbury, only one of which Conard beat last season (41-28 over Simsbury).

Conard coach Matt Cersosimo is calling the quarterback spot “an open competition” with Arsen Shtefan, Jack Kennedy, Colum Flaherty and Israel Lopez all in the running to see time there.

The running back position is also unsettled, as of now, with the team planning on taking a committee approach with Emmett Coco, Chase Fountain, Will Ball and John Calcaterra competing for touches.

The team is bringing back three of the four starting wide receivers from last season. The offensive line only returns two players but one of those is senior Peter Simplicio (6-3, 225).

Simplicio will also anchor the defense along the line. He will be joined defensively by returning players SS Joey Lemiuex, CB Silas Bridges and DB Jack Tousignant.

The defense will need to be stout if Conard hopes to get back above .500 this season.

“Every team in our league will be awesome,” Cersosimo said. “I think we will compete.”

Sept. 13 — SOUTHINGTON**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at West Haven, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Glastonbury*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — EAST HARTFORD*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Simsbury**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — ENFIELD*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at New Britain**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — SOUTH WINDSOR*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Bristol Central*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 — HALL**, 1 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game