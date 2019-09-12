CCC Football 2019: BRISTOL EASTERN preview

[Vitals]

COACH — ANTHONY JULIUS (4th year, 2-28)

CONFERENCE — CCC

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class L (549 boys enrollment)

HOME — Bristol Eastern Alumni Field

2018 RECORD — 0-10

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Middletown, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps | TWITTER — @BEHSFootball1

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

None

[Outlook]

Despite coming off a season where the Lancers didn’t win a game, they are excited heading into the season.

With the return of 11 starters overall the Lancers look to improve on both sides of the ball.

Senior Bryce Curtin is the team’s quarterback this season. He saw some time a year ago and played well, coach Anthony Julius said.

“We are expecting big things from him this season,” the fourth-year coach added. “He has prepared very hard and has all the tools necessary to be a very successful quarterback. He is a great leader and has really taken ownership of the offense.”

Curtin will have a top target back in Elijah Gagliardo. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is one of the top wideouts in the conference, according to Julius. Gagliardo will be supported by a cast of players who are “hungry to prove what they can do,” Julius said.

Also returning are three offensive lineman who started this season. The group will be led by Jake Gauphinee and Carlos Webhe.

According to Julius some of the seniors on this team are three-year starters.

Bristol Eastern will play Pomperaug in its Scheduling Alliance game. The Lancers also have dates with Middletown, Maloney and Platt, all of whom made the state playoffs last season.

Sept. 13 — at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — NEWINGTON, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — POMPERAUG, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Hartford Public, 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — WETHERSFIELD, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — FARMINGTON, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Platt, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at South Windsor, 10 a.m.

Nov. 28 — BRISTOL CENTRAL, 10:30 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game