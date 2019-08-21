CCC Football 2019: BLOOMFIELD preview

Vitals

COACH — TY OUTLAW (10th year, 76-25)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division III West

PLAYOFF CLASS — S ( 287 boys enrollment )

HOME — Phil Rubin Stadium, Bloomfield

2018 RECORD — 12-1, Class S champion

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 vs. Avon, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITE — MaxPreps | TWITTER — @BWarhawksFB

Top Players

Key Losses

RB Ky’Juon Butler (all-state)

Outlook

Not like it was the first step in the Class S title defense or anything, but Bloomfield has looked pretty good already.

The attack appeared sharp already in July, winning the “Grip It and Rip It” seven-on-seven competition in New Canaan. And Denzel Patrick knocked away a pass to preserve victory in the championship game; there’s experience in the secondary.

The Warhawks have a strong returning defensive line, led by Kyle Davis and Kyle Barrow, from a team that earned five shutouts.

Quarterback Daron Bryden threw for 37 touchdowns and 177 yards a game last year, with several receivers back. What’s not to like?

Well, there’s one pretty glaring loss: all-state running back Ky’Juon Butler, who gained almost 10 yards a carry, scored 23 touchdowns, ran 244 times: tough to replace.

“RBs by committee,” coach Ty Outlaw said.

There’s also personnel to replace on the offensive line, though big center Moeth Gonzalez returns.

A couple of top receivers graduated, but the talent returning, coupled with Bryden’s experience even as a young quarterback, gives the Warhawks plenty of options.

Anthony Simpson could be one of the state’s top receivers a year after catching 17 passes; he was a Class S all-state pick last year.

Jayvon Massey caught 30 balls as a freshman, 14 of them for touchdowns, helping Bloomfield to its fourth playoff appearance in six years.

The actual first step in the title defense comes Sept. 13 against Avon, at home at Phil Rubin Stadium. Their Scheduling Alliance game is an intriguing home matchup vs. Hillhouse.

The Warhawks will visit Berlin — the only team to beat them last year and one of only two schools to beat them in the regular season since 2014 — at Sage Park in the second-to-last game of the season on Nov. 15.

Sept. 13 — AVON*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at East Catholic**, noon

Sept. 27 — HILLHOUSE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Plainville**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — ROCKY HILL**, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — at Tolland*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — NORTHWEST CATHOLIC**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Bulkeley/HMTCA/Weaver*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Berlin*, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 — GLASTONBURY*, 7 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance game in bold

*Conference game

**Division game