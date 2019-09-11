CCC Football 2019: Avon preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JEFF REDMAN (2nd year, 2-8)

CONFERENCE — CCC Division III East

PLAYOFF CLASS — L (494 boys enrollment)

HOME — Avon High School Field

2018 RECORD – 2-8

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Bloomfield , 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Henry Schrecongost OL/DL

[Outlook]

Avon is in a transition period after a 2-8 season and will be fielding a team largely made up of juniors and sophomores.

Many of those juniors did see time on the varsity last season and the team feels it can improve and push for a .500 record.

Opening at defending Class S champions Bloomfield will be a huge challenge, as will games on the road at Simsbury and Class M runner-up Berlin.

The team is excited about highly-skilled starting sophomore quarterback Tabor Engle who already stands at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds.

Engle will have an inexperienced but athletic receiving corps to work and grow with.

Senior Francessco Longo is back for his second season as the lead running back.

“We should be more competitive this year with many teams,” Avon coach Jeff Redman said. “The team should be much improved. We have a tough schedule, opening with Bloomfield and ending with Simsbury.”

Sept. 13 — at Bloomfield,* 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — TOLLAND,** 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 28 — GUILFORD, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 — LEWIS MILLS,** 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 — BULKELEY/HMTCA/WEAVER,** 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 — at Northwest Catholic,* 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Berlin,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — PLAINVILLE,* 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Rocky Hill,* 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 — at Simsbury,* 6:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game