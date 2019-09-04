CAS-CIAC adds four people to staff

The Connecticut Association of Schools and Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CAS-CIAC) have made several staff changes. Dr. Rosie O’Brien Vojtek, Henry Rondon, Dan Scavone, and Dr. Bill Silva have all joined the CAS-CIAC central office staff while Bob Hale has assumed a new role within the organization.



Dr. Vojtek joins the staff as an assistant executive director and is overseeing the work of the elementary and middle level divisions of CAS. She has a long history of CAS-CIAC involvement including a recent two-year term as CAS President. Dr. Vojtek retired in June after 20 years as principal of Ivy Drive Elementary School in Bristol.

Rondon worked in a variety of roles at Kolbe Cathedral in Bridgeport since 2007: coach, athletic director, dean of students and principal, a position he held for the last five years. He serves in several capacities with CAS-CIAC, including assistant director of student activities, assistant director for Unified Sports and liaison for cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field.



Scavone contributed to high school athletics in a variety of roles before joining CIAC. Most recently he served as the commissioner of the Central Connecticut Conference, and, prior to that, he enjoyed a lengthy career as both an athletic director and high school official. As a CIAC executive staff member, he serves as director of the CIAC Officials Association, work as liaison for several sports, continue as boys and girls basketball assistant tournament director (officials) and work on the CIAC Season Limitations Committee.



Dr. Silva is the new director of the Center for Leadership and Innovation and associate executive director of CAS. He will responsible for high school programs and services. Silva spent the last six years as the principal at Farmington High, where he was chosen as the CAS Principal of the year in 2018.



Hale has begun serving as the director of the CIAC Unified Sports program after spending the last five years as an assistant director. Prior to that he was the principal at Westbrook and served as chairperson of the CIAC Board of Control and the CIAC Field Hockey Committee.