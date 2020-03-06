Carter’s big night propels No. 1 Staples over No. 16 Wilbur Cross, into Class LL quarterfinals

Abby Carter of Staples had 18 points with five 3s vs Wilbur Cross tonight #ctgb pic.twitter.com/wp0d9lMYFk — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) March 6, 2020

WESTPORT — Staples senior Abby Carter has been doing whatever has been asked of her all season though her efforts did not always show up in the box score.

Thursday night in the CIAC Class LL Second Round, it was Carter’s time to step into the spotlight and garner some much deserved attention.

Carter knocked down five 3-pointers, including two early in the first quarter to set the tone for the Wreckers.

No. 1 seed Staples used a couple big runs then held on down the stretch, knocking off a determined No. 16 Wilbur Cross team 45-41.

The Wreckers will host No. 8 Glastonbury in the quarterfinals Monday.

“This is amazing. We haven’t reached (the quarterfinals) in years, years and now we are finally her and it is so exciting,” Carter said. “I was feeling great. I don’t know what happened? I was on and I just kept shooting. We have such a good senior group and luckily, it is paying off, for us.”

After a Cross hoop, Moskovit hits 3 at the Horn for Staples. End 1 Staples 13 Cross 12 #ctgb pic.twitter.com/ng8pnTTUJm — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) March 5, 2020

The poise of the Staples seniors was on display in the fourth quarter as they maintained possession and hit their free throws to seal the win.

Staples was up by nine going into the fourth but a 3-pointer by April Artiss of Cross cut the Wreckers lead to 40-39 with under two minutes to play.

Staples never lost the lead with senior Arianna Gerig and junior Marly Lopez-Paul hitting clutch free throws in the final minute.

Staples did not have field goal in the fourth quarter but went 8-of-12 from the foul line.

Carter’s second 3 puts Staples up 8-0 early in the first #ctgb pic.twitter.com/BiNrjUW4gg — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) March 5, 2020

Cross did not start a senior, but hung with the top seed all night, withstanding several big runs by the Wreckers.

The first run came to start the game with Staples going up 8-0, fueled by two 3s by Carter.

Cross would take the lead early in the second quarter but a 12-0 run by Staples spanning the end of the second and start of the third, pushed their lead to as many as 13 in the third quarter.

Cross was led by a game-high 20 points from sophomore Rayne Durant and 11 from April Artiss.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Abby Carter, Staples. Carter scored a team-high 18 points, hitting the five 3s.

QUOTABLE

“There is a reason why Abby is second-team All-FCIAC. She has been our heart and soul and our grinder and gives everything she has, every second. She cares so much about this team and it is great to have a senior like that,” Staples coach Paco Fabian said. “Wilbur Cross is a great team. Next year, they are one of the top-5 teams in the state. I knew coming in that this was a very hard draw and I am so happy to get this victory. We were nervous coming into this game because they are not a normal 16 seed.”

STAPLES 45 WILBUR CROSS 41

WILBUR CROSS (14-8)

Jaylice Rosario 0 4-6 4; Rayne Durant 10 0-2 20; Makayla Bailey 0 0-0 0; April Artiss 4 2-2- 11; Madison McAulay 1 0-0 2; Kandie Everette 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 6-12 41

STAPLES (20-2)

Nicole Holmes 2 0-0 4; Kathleen Cozzi 2 3-6 7; Maris Shorrock 0 0-0 0; Abby Carter 6 1-2 18; Arianna Gerig 2 3-4 8; Lexie Moskovit 1 0-0 3; Alva Nordin 0 1-2 1; Jennifer Westphal 0 0-0 0; Sydelle Bernstein 0 0-0 0; MARLEY Lopez-Paul 1 2-2 4. Totals: 13 10-14 45

WILBUR CROSS 12 4 12 13—41

STAPLES 13 7 17 8—45

3-point field goals: WC—Artiss. S—Carter 5, Gerig, Moskovit