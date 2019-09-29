Carlson’s interception return completes Tolland’s comeback win over Joel Barlow













































































TOLLAND – Ryan Carlson is the heart of the Tolland Eagles.

The senior’s interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter, capped off the Eagles comeback as they beat Joel Barlow, 35-24 on Saturday afternoon.

“Ryan Carlson, he is the blood and bones of this team there is no doubt about it,” Tolland coach Scott Cady said. “We go as Ryan Carlson goes, he is never a guy that turns the switch off.”

Trailing by four at the time, Carlson’s interception return gave the Eagles a 21-17 lead, despite trailing by 17 points in the second quarter.

Ryan Carlson with the pick 6 and its now 21-17 Tolland with 8:02 left in third #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/PhQftiAUgd — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) September 28, 2019

“That’s why he is a two-year captain,” Tolland’s Aidan D’Amato said. “He’s just a big time player. He comes up with the big plays when we need them.”

The Eagles were trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, but then their defense stepped up against the Falcons’ option offense and forced turnover after turnover to climb back into the game.

“Let’s be honest in our offense, when we turn the ball over it costs us,” Joel Barlow coach TJ Cavaliere said. “Hats off to Tolland, I thought they played very well. They handled the adversity of being down early and came back.”

After the first Falcons’ fumble, the Eagles struck as Aidan Clar hit Aidan D’Amato for a 26-yard touchdown.

The second Falcons’ fumble gave the Eagles the ball on the 8-yard line and Aaron Lange punched it in for their second touchdown of the game.

“I think that defines our team, that defense is stout,” Tolland coach Scott Cady said. “They got after it, they made the plays, they caused those fumbles, that wasn’t Barlow. Barlow played a good game, they’re tough.”

After Carlson’s interception return the Eagles scored the next two touchdowns as Clark hit D’Amato two more times as the Eagles scored 35 straight points.

Clark hits D’Amato for the third time, this one from 21-yard and look at him go up for it. #cthsfb 11:06 left Tolland 35, Barlow 17 pic.twitter.com/AHmgnDPE12 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) September 28, 2019

“We needed Aidan to step up and he did,” Cady said. “Boy, he made three great catches, he loves that end zone, he really does.”

Barlow scored late and had another chance to score again from the 4-yard line but the Eagles defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs.

“Every week we come out with the mentality, no matter what the score, or the situation, we are going to play the exact same way,” Carlson said. “It’s a new era of Tolland football.”

Tolland 35, Joel Barlow 24

T 0 14 14 7 – 35

JB 7 10 0 7 – 24

JB – Brett Hugo 1-yard run (Mike Puglio kick good)

JB – James Porter 17-yard run (Puglio kick)

JB – Mike Puglio 36-yard kick

T – Aidan D’Amato 26-yard catch from Aidan Clark

T – Aaron Lange 8-yard run (Clark kick)

T – Ryan Carlson 60-yard interception return (Clark kick)

T – D’Amato 16-yard catch from Clark (Clark kick)

T – D’Amato 21-yard catch from Clark (Clark kick)

JB – Porter 4-yard run (Puglio kick)

Records: Tolland 2-1, Joel Barlow 2-1