Lineman Challenge notes: Carbone, Newtown eager to compete again

BERLIN — The last team to win a CIAC football game in Connecticut is Newtown.

That was the 2019 Class LL final that the Nighthawks won on the last play of the game — of the season — a few minutes behind the Class L championship game going final.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a 2020 season never began, and like so many players and teams, Michael Carbone was left to wonder what-if. He and his teammates are preparing now for the 2021 season, which begins for them Sept. 10 at home against Pomperaug.

“It’s great to finally have something compared to last season,” Carbone said at Saturday’s Berlin Lineman Challenge. “Last year we didn’t really do much, to be honest, lifted weights. We didn’t get to prove much, though. It sucked.”

The senior offensive tackle/defensive end, though, feels the Nighthawks has some pretty good players coming back.

“We’ve done good so far in the weight room. We’ve progressed,” Carbone said.

“We had some fun out here with friends. I love competing.”

mfornabaio@ctpost.com; @fornabaioctp