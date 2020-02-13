Capital Prep retires numbers of top three all-time scorers

The top three boys basketball scorers in Capital Prep history had their numbers retired on Feb. 10.

Kahlil Dukes (No. 3) is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points which is tied for eighth all-time among CIAC players. He scored 51 points in a game and was a Register All-State selection as a senior in 2013. Dukes is currently playing professionally in Poland.

Stepfan Holley (No. 20) finished his career with 2,180 points, which is 13th all-time. The former Constitution State Conference MVP graduated in 2009.

Levy Gillespie Jr. (No. 14) played for his father at Capital Prep and finished with 1,959 points. Gillespie was a Register All-State selection as a senior in 2014.