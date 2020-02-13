GameTime CT

Boys Basketball

Capital Prep retires numbers of top three all-time scorers

Capital Prep retired the numbers of its three all-time leading scorers. From left to right, Stepfan Holley (No. 20, 2,180 points); Khalil Dukes (No. 3, 2,228 points) and Levy Gillespie Jr. (No. 14, 12,959 points).

The top three boys basketball scorers in Capital Prep history had their numbers retired on Feb. 10.

Kahlil Dukes (No. 3) is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points which is tied for eighth all-time among CIAC players. He scored 51 points in a game and was a Register All-State selection as a senior in 2013. Dukes is currently playing professionally in Poland.

Stepfan Holley (No. 20) finished his career with 2,180 points, which is 13th all-time. The former Constitution State Conference MVP graduated in 2009.

Levy Gillespie Jr. (No. 14) played for his father at Capital Prep and finished with 1,959 points. Gillespie was a Register All-State selection as a senior in 2014.

 

 