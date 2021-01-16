‘Can’t wait to get back in the pool’: Law’s Platonov looking to add to SCC titles

MILFORD – Four-time Southern Connecticut Conference boys swim champion Edward Platonov of Jonathan Law wasn’t going to let the stop-and-start proposals on the winter season due to the COVID-19 pandemic slow him from getting ready for his senior year.

“I’ve been working out in my gym at home to stay in shape. Knowing we are now going to have a season has motivated me,” said Platonov, who was All-State as a sophomore, All-SCC three times, and All-Area twice. “I can’t wait to get back into the pool again on Jan. 19.”

Platonov won the league’s 100-yard backstroke a year ago. He took third place in the 200-yard freestyle to help coach Connor Lui’s co-op of athletes from Law and Foran place ninth. His hopes on carrying that momentum into states was curtailed by the pandemic.

“We had a strong team and had a phenomenal season. Everyone is looking to the opportunity to continue that success,” he said. “I think this year with all the juniors, sophomores and freshman we have coming back we will have a shot at breaking records.”

Platonov, Foran’s Ryan Morton and Law’s Justin Goglia and Luke Morris are team captains.

Platonov feels that competing virtually without spectators will bring its own set of challenges.

“Swimming in our own pool without an opponent alongside you will be different,” he said. “The key for us will be treating it like a regular meet. All the activity on the pool deck is important, it is what makes it a team sport. Swimming is for individuals, but being a team makes it better, everyone pushing each other.

“The whole thing won’t be the same, it won’t be as exhilarating,” he noted. “You won’t get that rush without that crowd with you. You will have to find a way to put yourself in the mindset that it is a regular competitive meet.”

Platonov has mapped out a plan to compete after high school.

“I have applied to several colleges. My top picks would be Steven’s Institute of Technology (N.J.) or Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). I’m currently waiting to hear back from both,” Platonov said. “I’m pretty set on mechanical engineering and getting a graduate degree.”

COVID-19 has impacted Platonov’s ability to get a full picture.

“I haven’t been able to go to the schools, see the pool or the campus, talk to a coach person-to-person. It is mostly email now,” he said. “Coaches had reached out to me my first few years swimming at Law, but I always had my mind set on the (academic) schools I wanted to apply to.

“I’m looking to swim in college. It is definitely something I want to do.”







