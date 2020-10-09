Burr’s game-winning goal leads Valley Regional to victory

Tucker Burr scored the game-winning goal in the 61st minute to lead the Valley Regional boys soccer team to its Shoreline Conference win over Morgan in Deep River on Thursday.

Sean Cafferty scored in the 12th minute for the Huskies to tie the game at 1.

Ian Silva had 10 saves for the Warriors and Bailey Goss had 11 saves for Morgan.

East Hampton 3, Coginchaug 2: Jack Piper scored the game-winning goal with 3:30 left in regulation to lead East Hampton to its Shoreline Conference win. P.J. Casey-Leonard led the Blue Devils with two goals.

Girls soccer

Branford 11, Career/Hillhouse 0: Ava Ferrie had three goals and Tess Ferrie added two to lead the Hornets to their SCC win in New Haven. The Hornets scored nine goals in the first half and cruised to the victory.

Field hockey

Sacred Heart Academy 8, North Haven 0: Jianna Cohrs had a goal and four assists and Julia Clerkin added two goals for the SHArks in their SCC win,.