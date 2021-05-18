GameTime CT

Baseball

Burlone's walk-off hit in 8th lifts Stratford past Barlow, clinches spot in SWC tournament

Image 1 of 20
Stratford's Josh McDowell throws the ball to first at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 2 of 20
Joel Barlow catcher Troy Andreoli tags out Ron Kerkes as home plate at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 3 of 20
Stratford pitcher Josh McDowell pitches against Joel Barlow at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 4 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott pitches against Stratford at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 5 of 20
Stratford pitcher Josh McDowell pitches against Joel Barlow at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 6 of 20
Stratford's Tom Blaine fields a ground ball at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 7 of 20
Joel Barlow's Ian Nilsen scores on a base hit at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 8 of 20
Stratford's Scott Knorr, left, and Luke Zezima track a pop up at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 9 of 20
Joel Barlow's Matt Scott takes a swing at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 10 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott pitches against Stratford at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 11 of 20
Joel Barlow head coach Matthew Griffiths at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 12 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott pitches against Stratford at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 13 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott pitches against Stratford at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 14 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott walks off the mound at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 15 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott pitches against Stratford at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 16 of 20
Joel Barlow pitcher Matt Scott pitches against Stratford at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 17 of 20
Stratford head coach Mick Buckmir at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 18 of 20
Joel Barlow head coach Matthew Griffiths talks with Kyle Asanovic at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) less
Image 19 of 20
Joel Barlow head coach Matthew Griffiths at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 20 of 20
Stratford head coach Mick Buckmir coaches from the dugout at Penders Field, Stratford during a baseball game between Stratford and Joel Barlow on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
STRATFORD — With the bases loaded and the winning run at third base against Barlow Monday afternoon, Stratford senior RJ Burlone knew what he had to do.

“I went up and I knew I had to put it in play,” he said. “No strikeouts. No ground ball.”

Burlone did just that, sending the ball over right fielder Aidan Gale’s head, allowing the walk-off run to score in the bottom of the eighth in Stratford’s 3-2 victory.

“He left a high fastball and I punished him,” Burlone said. 

The win gives Stratford to final spot in the SWC tournament.

“We weren’t expecting this make this whole thing in the beginning,” Burlone said. “Now we’re the number eight seed going in the SWCs and we have a chance.”

The game was a pitchers duel throughout. Both starters went seven innings. Stratford’s Josh McDowell allowed eight hits and struck out eight batters. Joel Barlow’s Matt Scott allowed three hits and struck out 12.

Stratford scored twice in the first three innings.

Joel Barlow tied the games in the fourth with RBI singles by Ian Nilsen and Christian Nilsen.

STRATFORD 3, BARLOW 2

Barlow    000 200 00 — 2 8 2
Stratford 101 000 01 — 3 6 0
Batteries: Barlow — Matt Scott, Christian Nilsen (8, L) and Troy Andreoli; Stratford — Josh McDowell and Brady Knorr (8, W) and RJ Burlone.
2B: S— Luke Zezima. 3B: B — Kyle Asanovic
Records: Stratford 6-9, Joel Barlow 8-9.