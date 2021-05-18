Burlone’s walk-off hit in 8th lifts Stratford past Barlow, clinches spot in SWC tournament

STRATFORD — With the bases loaded and the winning run at third base against Barlow Monday afternoon, Stratford senior RJ Burlone knew what he had to do.
“I went up and I knew I had to put it in play,” he said. “No strikeouts. No ground ball.”
Burlone did just that, sending the ball over right fielder Aidan Gale’s head, allowing the walk-off run to score in the bottom of the eighth in Stratford’s 3-2 victory.
“He left a high fastball and I punished him,” Burlone said.
The win gives Stratford to final spot in the SWC tournament.
“We weren’t expecting this make this whole thing in the beginning,” Burlone said. “Now we’re the number eight seed going in the SWCs and we have a chance.”
The game was a pitchers duel throughout. Both starters went seven innings. Stratford’s Josh McDowell allowed eight hits and struck out eight batters. Joel Barlow’s Matt Scott allowed three hits and struck out 12.
Stratford scored twice in the first three innings.
Joel Barlow tied the games in the fourth with RBI singles by Ian Nilsen and Christian Nilsen.
