Burke and Holt pace Amity baseball’s powerful lineup

WOODBRIDGE — Before the Wilbur Cross game, Amity’s Sebastian Holt turned to teammate Mac Burke and told him to do something they haven’t done all year.

Hit back-to-back home runs.

In the first inning Burke hit a two-run home run — the first of his career.

“I didn’t even think it was gone, honestly,” he said. “I was rounding first and then (assistant coach Brendan) Moss let me know to slow up, it was over the fence.

“I took a nice slow jog around the bases, taking the moment in,” he added.

With the bases empty, Holt hit his.

“I was still fist bumping my boys in the dugout and then I heard the noise,” Burke said. “I looked up and the ball was 300 feet in the air.”

Holt, bats lefty, and stands at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. Burk, bats righty, stands at 6-4, 195 pounds and the duo forms one of the best middle lineups in the state.

Both sluggers are hitting over .500, Holt has hit four home runs, Burke has hit one. Holt leads the team with 19 RBIs and Burke has 13. The duo has combined to hit 20 extra base hits — Burke 11, Holt nine.

Burke with big fly to left making it 2-0 Amity over Cross in first #ctbase pic.twitter.com/E1y5vexWb8 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) April 23, 2021

“It’s obviously great,” Amity coach Sal Coppola said. “It’s a luxury that a lot of coaches don’t have, but that is a heck of a lineup.”

Burke is slotted third in the lineup and Holt fourth for the 9-2 Amity team ranked No. 3 in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register poll.

“It’s pretty awesome to have a guy in front of you that you know is going to get on, going to hit for power, going to put the ball in the gap, going to put the ball in play,” Holt said. “I know I am going to hit in the first inning because I know he is going to do something big.”

Going into the season, Coppola knew what he was going to get from Holt — he’s been a starter since he was a freshman — and despite Burke never having a varsity at bat until the first game, Coppola knew he could contribute a lot.

“I’ve watched these kids so much the last couple of the years,” Coppola said. “I know what he was capable of, we knew he was a good ball player.”

Holt goes back to back with Burke with a little help from the wind 3-0 Amity over Cross in first #ctbase pic.twitter.com/Ix3xHGTeZI — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) April 23, 2021

Holt, a University of Maine commit, hasn’t been surprised either.

“I heard that Mac was raking the ball, I kept hearing it,” Holt said. “He’s been huge for us.”

Burke, knowing the history of the program while watching his brother Quinn Burke play , felt some nerves when he was put in the third spot in the lineup.

“I would say a lot of added pressure, but I came in prepared,” Burke said. “I worked hard (in the offseason) and I was ready for it.

Holt said that Burke is like his little brother, but he didn’t need any guidance.

“He came ready to go from day one,” Holt said. “He said “I am here, I am here to do my thing.””

Both Burke and Holt pitch as well and neither enjoyed thinking of what to do to get them out.

“I don’t even want to think about what I would have to do,” Burke said.

While the two have been mainstays in the middle of the order and the Spartans lineup has followed their lead.

Leadoff hitter and University of Missouri commit, Julian Stevens has five home runs and shortstop Owen Leszczak has four.

The Spartans have scored 122 runs (11 runs a game) this year.

“We don’t always have these types of lineups, this year it’s been good so far,” Coppola said.