Bunnell football passes test against the best at Grip It and Rip It

Ty Jenkins brings his Bunnell team to Grip it and Rip it so they can be tested against the best.

There is no better way to do that way to start the weekend than with a game against host New Canaan on Dunning Field Friday afternoon.

Bunnell hung with the hosts, eventually losing by 8 ,but with the ball in their hands late with an opportunity to tie it.

“When you fall eight points short of New Canaan you take away some good things from that,” Jenkins said. “We know what we can do now. Now we have to use that and get batter the rest of today and tomorrow. Now we can see what we are made of.”

Jenkins said his team had to raise all the money necessary to compete in the tournament, and it is all worth it for the experience his players are getting.

“We are looking to compete and get after the who’s who out here. A lot of these teams are from affluent towns and we want to come down and use it as a measuring stick to say we can compete with these big guys,” Jenkins said. “We want to see what our kids can do. It’s been a long time since we have done this with helmets and do it for real.”

Jenkins said that while there are obvious differences between what is happening in a 7-on-7 game as opposed to full pads and 11-on-11, there is plenty to take away from this weekend.

“We can see if guys can get off a jam, can you get their hands off and get to a spot. For us, we are always evaluating things and trying to see what we can do better,” he said. “We use this and when we go and get full pads on in August camp, we are doing these things a little bit better.”

Bunnell seemed to already be taking the lessons to heart, winning its next three games to finish Day 1 3-1, setting themselves up as a Top 12 team in Saturday’s tournament.