Bullard-Havens teams up to defeat Platt Tech

MILFORD — It was Deontray Eaddy’s turn to be brilliant when Bullard-Haven’s defeated Platt Tech, 59-12, in a Connecticut Technical Conference matchup at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on Saturday night.

“I love them so much, I couldn’t ask for a better line,” Eaddy said after running the ball 15 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns. “We run every day. It is hard at practice, but we just put that work in. …We’re looking to be unbeaten and go to the playoffs. …We are a family.”

Coach Chris Pace’s Tigers are 3-0, having earlier dispatched Cheney Tech 39-6 and Thames River 34-0.

“I stress to the guys that we play for the letters across our chest,” Pace said. “I believe it is difficult to game plan us because one week it is Cyrus Cotto (throwing for nearly 300 yards and 5 touchdowns). Another it can be Marcus Johnson running the ball or any one of our receivers making the big catch.”

Cotto ran for two touchdowns (2 and 3 yards) and the Tigers then turned Johnson loose for a 5-yard score and a 20-6 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Platt Tech (1-1) opened the game with a 10-play drive but was forced to punt after a 36-yard touchdown pass from Joe Calzone to Jayden Page was called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield call.

Coach Vin Camera’s Panthers got the ball back on the 6 as the Tigers botched the punt.

Connor Connolly scored on a 1-yard run with 5:52 left in the first for a 6-0 Panther lead.

Bullard-Haven’s Cotto carried seven times for 65 yards on the ensuing drive before he tied the score on a 2-yard run.

The Tigers’ Dylan Wilson then jumped a pass for an interception at midfield.

Four plays later, on the first snap of the second quarter, Johnson tallied from 5 yards out. Brian Luna added the extra point.

The Tigers tacked on two more scores before the half for a 33-6 advantage, but Platt Tech challenged late in the frame.

Calzone connected with receiver Quintar Lilly and Christian Guiterez for 23 yards. He the ran a quarterback draw for 15 more to get close. Lilly had 6 catches for 72 yards.

The Panthers looked to find the end zone but on fourth-and-goal from the 2, but the Tigers’ Jalen Diabate broke up a pass at the goal line.

“We didn’t finish,” Camera said. “We put one up early and then forced two fumbles but didn’t recover them. We were down at the 2-yard line to end the half. My guys are getting close. They are coachable kids and we are getting closer to being a finished product.”

Cotto showed off his arm and his playmaking skills the next two times the Panthers had the ball in the third quarter.

First, he hooked up with Diabate for a 59-yard score that saw the junior break away from a defender on the 10-yard line.

On the next series, Cotto rolled right and seemingly had no where to go. He waited until Jamai Duncan came back to the numbers and side-armed a completion. Duncan then dashed 79 yards past multiple defenders.

“I love the way they play together,” Pace said. “It is a joy to coach these kids.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Deontray Eaddy rushed for 202 yards and scored three touchdown, each a long-range jaunt.

QUOTABLE

“We had run off some points and it is easy to take a play off,” Panther’s coach Chris Pace said of his club’s goal-line stand to end the first half. “But no, the kids took that drive as a challenge. They rallied around each other to keep them out of the end zone.”

BULLARD-HAVENS 59, PLATT TECH 12

BULLARD-HAVENS6 27 19 7 — 59

PLATT TECH6 0 6 0 — 12

PT—Conner Connolly 5-yard run (pass failed)

BH—Cyrus Cotto 2-yard run (kick failed)

BH—Marcus Johnson 5-yard run (Brian Luna kick)

BH—Cotto 3-yard run (Luna kick)

BH—Deontray Eaddy 32-yard run (Luna kick)

PT—Quinzar Lilly 16-yard pass from Joe Calzone (run failed)

BH—Eaddy 63-yard run (kick failed)

BH—Jalen Diabate 59-yard pass from Cotto (run failed)

BH—Jamai Duncan 89-yard pass from Cotto (Luna kick)

BH—Eaddy 21-yard run (kick failed)

BH—Dylan Wilson 2-yard run (Luna kick)

Records: Bullard Havens 3-0; Platt Tech 1-1