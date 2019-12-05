Bullard-Havens falls to Plainville

Christian Collin’s 30-yard rushing TD and 2-point conversion rush give Plainville a 8-6 lead over BH with 3:55 left in the half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/9cMJ6e1tDX — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) December 5, 2019

BRIDGEPORT — The Plainville football team earned its first playoff win in program history on Wednesday, defeating second-seeded Bullard-Havens Tech 22-12 in the quarterfinal round of the Class S playoffs at Kennedy Stadium.It was seventh-seeded Plainville’s first appearance in the state playoffs since 2010, when the team was upended 41-6 by Gilbert/Northwestern in the Class M quarterfinals.

Under the coaching of Tim Shea, who had won the Class S championship with Woodland in 2013, Plainville finished the regular season with an 8-2 record.

“This is the first playoff win for the school so this is pretty special,” Shea said. “I am very proud of them. It goes to show that you have to play a full 40 minute football game and that is what it took. Bullard-Havens was a good football team, I don’t care what anybody else says. “

Junior quarterback Christian Collin led Plainville offensively, racking up three rushing touchdowns.

The Plainville defense was shut down after allowing the first touchdown of the game, not allowing another point until the final minutes of the game.

Bullard-Havens scored first midway through the second quarter on a 78-yard touchdown from Marcus Johnson to Jalen Diabate.

“We made enough adjustments, made enough plays and we were lucky enough to come out on top,” Shea said. “We had to finish our plays, but they have a lot of great athletes. They made two big plays so we had to pick and choose our spots. We made a few more good plays than they did and that is what allowed us to come out on top.”

Plainville responded with a touchdown on the next drive on a 25-yard rush by Collin, giving his team an 8-6 lead after also successfully converting the 2-point conversion heading into the half.

Collin struck again late in the third quarter, breaking out for a 43-yard touchdown run followed by another successful 2-point conversion to give Plainville a 16-6 lead.

“(Collin) is tough,” Shea said. “Who would have thought he was a quarterback. He still doesn’t think he is one, but he is. He didn’t get to throw the ball a lot tonight, but we tell him every week that we want to win the most efficient way possible, and that was running the ball tonight and I’ll take it. A win is a win.”With just 3:05 left in the game, Collins put the game out of reach with a 6-yard rush and his third touchdown of the game for a 22-6 lead.

Bullard-Havens marched down the field in the final minutes and pushed across a final touchdown of the season as Cyrus Cotto crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run, cutting the Plainville lead to 22-12.

With the win, Plainville will advance to the semifinal round where it will match up against undefeated Bloomfield Monday at 6:30 p.m.

“This feels great,” Collin said. “The whole team obviously is very enthusiastic about it and we are just excited to play another week. We have a tough opponent in Bloomfield but we are up for the challenge.”

Bullard-Havens finds itself still searching for its elusive first playoff win, having lost in the opening round for the fourth consecutive year, and eighth time in total.

“Great group of kids,” Bullard-Havens Tech coach Chris Pace said. “This is hard for them because they fought, and there will continue to be talk and we get it. But we proved the character and the fight of these guys tonight and they didn’t give up, and that’s a good football team. They earned the right to get here and they gave these guys a game.”