Bryden breaks school record in No. 7 Bloomfield’s win over Plainville

PLAINVILLE – Bloomfield quarterback Daron Bryden had himself a night on Friday.

The junior quarterback, threw six touchdowns and broke the school career record for touchdown passes in the Warhawks’ 47-0 win over Plainville.

The record was 65 held by Jason Manson, and Bryden came into the game three touchdowns short of the record.

It only took two quarters for Byrden to break the record on a 73-yard touchdown to Jayvon Massey.

“Feels good that I am in the record book,” Bryden said after thanking his offensive line and receivers. “I’ll probably be in there for a long time. But it just feels great to get another win.”

Bloomfield’s Daron Bryden bits Anthony Simpson for 9-yard TD. XP good. #cthsfb Bloomfield 14, Plainville 0 with 10 mins left in half pic.twitter.com/uB98y84R6F — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) October 4, 2019

Bryden, with 69 career touchdowns, has started at Bloomfield since he was a sophomore and it only took 27 games for him to make the record his own.

“From the first day he was here, we had Ky’Juon Butler so we really pounded the ball on the ground and we took our shots sparingly,” Bloomfield coach Ty Outlow said. “Now we kind of lean on him, his arm and his smartness to lead us the way. I think he did a pretty good job today.”

Bryden hooked up with Anthony Simpson for four touchdowns and Jayvon Massey for two more.

“He’s remarkable at what he does and we have a lot of weapons, so any one of us can score at any time,” Simpson said. “It’s very fun. We work hard in all practices and the results show on the field every time.”

Bloomfield took advantage of the Plainville defense that tried to take away the deep ball.

Bloomfield’s Daron Bryden hits Jayvon Massey for a 30-yard TD. XP good #cthsfb Bloomfield 28, Plainville 0 with 3:50 left in third pic.twitter.com/GoIQtro66h — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) October 5, 2019

“We knew they were going to play a lot of space, because we like to throw the deep ball and we took advantage of it,” Simpson said.

Three of Simpson’s touchdowns came on screen passes he took to the end zone.

“We were in position, but they got out of it,” Plainville coach Tim Shea said. “We didn’t execute very well in space, we got there, but we didn’t finish there.”

The Bloomfield defense pitched its third shutout of the season and the team has allowed only six points so far.

“Our defensive line all came back from last year, these guys are defending (Class S state) champions,” Outlow said. “We put the defense out there as the nucleus of the team.”

Bloomfield’s Daron Bryden fakes out the Plainville defense and me as he hits Anthony Simpson for a 36-yard TD. XP missed #cthsfb Bloomfield 34, Plainville 0 with 11:07 left pic.twitter.com/uOunOuSS90 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) October 5, 2019

QUOTABLE

“You have to be able to play in space like that, like we say you have to be able to fight in a phone booth and well they got out.” – Plainville coach Tim Shea on defending the Bloomfield passing game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Simpson, Bloomfield: The senior caught four touchdowns, a career high in the win. He also added an interception.

Bloomfield 47, Plainville 0

B – 7 14 7 19 – 47

P – 0 0 0 0 – 0

B – Anthony Simpson catch 2-yard from Daron Bryden (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick good)

B – Simpson 9-yard catch from Bryden (Dixon-Bodie kick good)

B – Jayvon Massey 73-yard catch Bryden (Dixon-Bodie kick good)

B – Massey 30-yard catch from Bryden (Dixon-Bodie kick good)

B – Simpson 36-yard catch from Bryden (kick missed)

B – Simpson 22-yard catch from Bryden (Dixon-Bodie kick good)

B – Dallas Rose 20-yard fumble return (kick blocked)

Records: Bloomfield 4-0, Plainville 3-1