Brunswick water polo team places second at America’s Finest City tourney in San Diego

The Brunswick School water polo team placed second at the America's Finest City Tournament in San Diego, California. The tournament concluded on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Though the Brunswick School water polo team has won five consecutive NEPSAC championships, earning national recognition against powerhouse California-based squads has been tougher.

That changed this past weekend.

Brunswick finished an impressive second at the American’s Finest City Tournament in San Diego, California, on Saturday. The Bruins, who made their second appearance in the tournament, posted a record of 4-1, advancing to the championship game, where they lost to Cathedral Prep from San Diego, 13-10.

Brunswick’s stay at the America’s Finest City Tournament included victories against California teams Mira Costa, Junipero Serra, Damien and Steele Canyon.

“I knew we could do really well in a tournament of this level,” Bruins coach Ulmis Iordache said. “I was very confident in the physical ability of the boys and I know that our team chemistry couldn’t be better. Our goal this year was to turn some heads and prove that we can compete with any other high school team in the country.”

In the Grand Finals on Saturday in San Diego, Cathedral Catholic led the Bruins by four goals on three occasions. Brunswick, however, cut its deficit to two goals, before Cathedral registered the three-goal win and garnered the winner’s trophy.

Kyle Yelensky, a Brunswick co-captain, scored a team-high four goals in the title game. JP Ohl and Gavin Molloy each tallied twice, while Ivey Gehring and Jake Charney (co-captain) added one goal apiece for the Bruins, who trailed 8-6 at halftime against the second-ranked team in San Diego County. Hayden Collins made seven saves in goal for Brunswick.

“Our entire team has been congratulated on our accomplishments out in California,” said Yelensky, a senior. “While the result was unheard of from a team outside of California, it left a bitter taste in our mouths. A second-place finish only motivates us to work harder than ever before. I use the term family to describe this team and now more than ever it is true. We have each other’s backs and when adversity show it’s face, we will all be there together. Second play is no longer good enough.”

The Bruins advanced to the championship game of the America’s Finest City Tournament by pulling out a 10-9 triumph against Steele Canyon, ranked fourth in San Diego County.

Molloy powered the Bruins, tallying five times, while Yelensky, who will play at the U.S. Naval Academy next season, recorded a hat trick, in the semifinals. Charney scored twice and Collins made eight saves. Trevor Moore, a Naval Academy recruit, scored seven of Steele Canyon’s nine goals.

“Taking a cue from their captains, Molloy and Danny Taylor, both juniors, provided pinpoint shooting and shot blocking, while Ohl and Gavin West (sophomores) provided speed and physical defensive play on the wings,” Iordache said.

Brunswick rolled to a 19-3 victory over Juniperro Serra in its opening game at the tournament. Gehring, Charney and Yelensky each had hat tricks, while West, Taylor and Molloy each tallied twice. The next two games were much more competitive for the Bruins, who beat Mira Costa, the tournament’s top-seeded squad, 11-8 and Damien School from Los Angeles, 11-9.

“Senior captains Jake Charney and Kyle Yelensky set the tone that our young team should not back down from any opponent,” Iordache said.

Yelensky, Molloy and Ohl had three goals apiece, while West scored twice against Mira Costa and Yelensky and Molloy scored three more times in thewin over Damien. Collins played strong in goal in both games for the victors.

With a young roster, Brunswick’s potential as a national contender is bright. Brunswick’s underclassmen includes four players who were recently named Junior Olympic Honorable Mention All-Americans (Molloy, West, Patrick Mullen, Ryan Miele) and three athletes who competed for the U.S. National B squad that played in Barcelona and Budapest this summer (Ohl, West, Vilas Srikisan). Most of the athletes have been playing together throughout the year for several years for Greenwich Aquatics, also coached by Iordache.

Up next for Brunswick is this weekend’s Beast of the East tournament in Pennsylvania, where it will likely play neighborhood rival Greenwich.

“This weekend provided our team an opportunity to not only work on our skills in the water, but our chemistry outside as well,” Charney said. “I feel like we’ve improved astronomically in both aspects and the bond our team created over the past week is something special. I am very confident that if we can stay focused and keep our momentum from this past weekend, we will be hard to beat the rest of the season.”





