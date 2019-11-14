Brunswick trio sign National Letters of Intent

A talented Brunswick School athletic trio made it official on Wednesday.

Wrestler Luca Errico and lacrosse players Brody Firestein and Liam Fairback each signed National Letters of Intent to play Division I athletics at their respective schools of choice.

Errico, a senior, is headed to the University of Virginia, where he will join the wrestling team. Firestein will play lacrosse at Penn State University and Fairback will continue his lacrosse career at Colgate University.

Errico will soon begin his third season on the Bruins wrestling team. The 2018-2019 season saw him registerr a record of 48-2 in mostly the 132-pound weight class. Winning his first 44 matches, Errico won six tournaments last season, including the FAA, WNEISWA and NEISWA titles. At the Prep Nationals, Errico finished fifth in this weight class, earning All-American honors.

For the upcoming season, Errico predicted that he will be wrestling at 145 and 140 pounds.

“Wrestling at Brunswick has been a great experience,” said Errico, whose older brother Jon also starred on the mat at Brunswick. “There are people that care so much about me and people around me that want to improve. All of my teammates want to get better and work to work hard. They are constantly pushing me to get better.”

Firestein, a senior, started every game for the 16-2 Bruins this past spring. He recorded 13 goals and had six assists for Brunswick, which finished ranked No. 10 in the Inside Lacrosse/UnderArmour national poll last season. As a midfielder, he has tallied 20 goals and nine assists over a three-season span.

Firestein decided Penn State was the school for him as an eighth-grader.

“It hit me right away when I saw the school,” Firestein said. “I liked the coaching staff and the players. It really stuck out to me.”

Firestein appreciates his time on the lacrosse field at Brunswick.

“We have an unbelievable coaching staff here that has taught me so much abut the game,” Firestein said. “The experience I’ve gained here will help me in college.”

In his first season with the Bruins this past spring, Fairback posted 22 goals and 13 assists, while starting every game. He’s also played defense and special teams for Brunswick’s football team for two seasons. His seven interceptions in 2018 led the Bruins.

“The level of lacrosse I’ve experienced here is something I hadn’t experienced before,” Fairback said. “To be able to come out for the team my junior year, then be a captain my senior year is a humbling and great experience. Coach (David) Bruce has taught me so much about the game of lacrosse and how to perform under pressure.”

As for Colgate, Fairback is eager to begin his collegiate career.

“After visiting Colgate two times, I fell in love with the culture of the school and I knew it was where I wanted to spend my last years of school at,” Fairback said.





