Brunswick swimming team places fifth at 29-team Eastern Interscholastic Championships

After registering an undefeated regular season, the Brunswick School swim team began its postseason by placing an impressive fifth at the 29-team, 120th Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships, held at Franklin and Marshall College on Friday and Saturday in Lancaster, Pa.

The Bruins, who made their fourth appearance at the Eastern Interscholastic Championships, finished with 427 team points. Phillips Andover Academy won the team title with 641 points. Mercersburg Academy was the runner-up, followed by The Haverford School (448) and Episcopal Academy (433).

At the ultra-competitive championship meet, Brunswick set five school records, achieved four automatic All-American results and had four All-American consideration times.

Brunswick’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad finished first at the Eastern Interscholastic Championships. The 200 freestyle relay team of sophomores Lucas Hodgson, Alexander Hazlett, Gavin West and senior Marcus Hodgson combined for a school record and All-America consideration time of 1:22.28.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Hazlett captured the Eastern Interscholastic silver medal, clocking in at 1:48.89 — an All-America/school-record time.

Bruins teammate Max Meissner, a junior, was fifth in the 200 IM (1:52.25). The 200-yard freestyle saw Lucas Hodgson register a third-place finish in 1:38.82 — a school-record/All-America consideration time. West placed sixth in the event with a time of 1:41.20.

Marcus Hodgson posted a fourth-place finish for the Bruins in the 50 freestyle, registering an All-America/school-record time of 20.52 seconds. David Curtiss of Pennington School won the event in 19.42 seconds — a National Prep and meet record. Gavin Molloy, a junior, finished 11th in the event for the Bruins (21.55).

Freshman Patrick Mullen was 11th in the 100 butterfly (51.59) and Marcus Hodgson took sixth in the 100 freestyle (45.52), followed by Hazlett (eighth, 45.85). Molloy was 12th in the race (46.93) and West finished 14th (47.29).

Meissner had a sixth-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:37.25), while Bruins teammate Michael O’Malley placed 13th in 4:45.58.

In the 100 backstroke, Lucas Hodgson was sixth (49.81, All-America consideration). The Bruins’ 400 freestyle relay squad of Hazlett, Molloy, Lucas Hodgson and Marcus Hodgson finished third in an All-America consideration clocking of 3:02.54. Additionally, Hazlett’s split of 45.62 was an All-America consideration showing.

Recently, the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association confirmed that the Bruins’ time in the 400-meter relay (3:26.41), posted on Dec. 18, 2019 against Loomis Chaffee, is an independent school record.