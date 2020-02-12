Brunswick School won the FAA Squash Tournament on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Stephens Squash Center at Brunswick in Greenwich, Connecticut. Brunswick School won the FAA Squash Tournament on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Stephens Squash Center at Brunswick in Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brunswick squash team captures FAA championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Top-seeded Brunswick School captured the second annual FAA Squash Tournament title on Monday, registering a 6-1 win over Hopkins at Stephens Squash Center.

Brunswick won the inaugural tournament in 2019, defeating Hopkins School, in the finals, 5-2. The Bruins and second-seeded Hilltoppers each earned quarterfinal-round byes into the semifinals in the six-team tournament.

In the championship match, Gonzalo De La Mora of Hopkins edged Brunswick’s Tad Carney in the No. 1 match, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8. David Beeson of Brunswick won his match at No. 2 against Nick Wilkinson 11-9, 11-1, 6-11, 12-10.

At No. 3, Andrew Aube was a 3-1 winner for the Bruins (11-3, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7). Warren Klein of Brunswick defeated his Hopkins foe at the fourth position, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 and Will McLaren (No. 5) won his match against Ethan Yan of the Hilltoppers, (16-14, 11-9, 11-6).

Caleb Boateng (No. 6) and Walter Huffman (No. 7) each posted 3-0 victories for the champion Bruins. In the semifinals, Brunswick swept Rye Country Day School, 7-0.

Aube, Klein, Boateng, Huffman, Ali Hindy and Ryan Kulsakdinun were each 3-0 victors for Brunsck against Rye Country Day. McLaren won his match by a 3-1 score.