Brunswick School hockey team on a postseason pace

Opponents of the Brunswick School hockey team know what they must contend with — four formidable lines, six strong defensemen and a rock-solid goalie.

Such depth has been too much for the majority of the Bruins’ foes to handle, as the numbers indicate.

Eighteen games into its season, the Bruins have skated to an impressive record of 12-4-2 and are ranked eighth in the NEPSAC in the U.S. Hockey Report’s recent weekly poll.

With a 10-4-1 mark in the NEPSAC, the Bruins are on pace to either earn a berth in the NEPSAC’s Elite Eight Tournament, or the conference’s Division I Large School Tournament. In 2017, Brunswick claimed its first NEPSAC championship, winning the Division I Large School Tournament title.

“This is a good skating team,” Bruins second-year coach Mike Kennedy said. “We have a pretty relentless forecheck and because of that, we are able to get in on the puck and put some pressure on the defense. We also have a lot of depth that wears teams down. It’s a luxury for us that we can play 12 forwards and six defensemen.”

The Bruins’ depth surfaced once again Monday night in its latest victory — a 3-1 triumph over NEPSAC foe Millbrook School at Hartong Rink.

Senior forward Jakub Teply opened the game’s scoring 7:18 into the first period, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Controlling the puck off a pass from senior forward James Shannon, Teply skated past a defenseman and snapped a shot over the Millbrook goalie’s shoulder right under the crossbar for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

“As a team, we’re really playing well,” Teply said. “We’re rolling four lines, our offense gets going every single game and we’re strong defensively.”

Monday was Brunswick’s second win of the season against Millbrook. They needed an extra period to edge Millbrook, 6-5, at the Nichols-Belmont Hill Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.

“Last time we played them we were up by a lot and we let them back in the game and won in overtime,” Teply said. “This time, I think we controlled most of the game against a good team.”

Teply is also impressed with the Bruins’ depth at each position.

“I’ve been on the ice with everyone on the team and everyone can pass, shoot and score,” he said.

Sophomore forward Andon Cerbone, who has registered a team-high 20 assists, gave the Bruins a 2-0 advantage with a goal at the 8:15 mark of the second period. Assisting on Cerbone’s tally were junior defensemen Henry Dale and Harry Tavlarios.

Millbrook cut the Bruins lead in half at 2-1 on a power-play goal 6:45 into the third period, but the home team regained their two-goal edge, courtesy of junior forward Michael Salandra.

His seventh goal of the season off a one-timer put the Bruins on top, 3-1, with 3:55 remaining in the final period. Junior forward Matthew McGroarty and senior defenseman Shayan Farjam each set up Salandra’s game-sealing tally.

“We’ve been getting scoring by committee, different guys have been showing up on the score sheet each night,” Kennedy said. “We have seven, or eight guys with 10 to 12 points, which is great for us.”

Junior Alexander Rohlf made continued his standout season in goal for Brunswick, registering 22 saves on Monday. He made a highlight-reel save late in the game, snatching the puck with his glove hand, just before it reached the net.

Rohlf and freshman Brendan Holahan have formed a winning combination in goal for the Bruins.

“Goaltending has been very solid, they give us a chance to win, no matter who is in there,” Kennedy said. “Alex has seen the majority of the starts, but both guys have been solid. We are confident in either one of them. It’s nice to have two solid guys between the pipes giving us a chance to win every night.”

The victory against Millbrook was significant for Brunswick, as it works to keep and improve its NEPSAC ranking. The last two games saw the Bruins drop a 4-2 decsion to Salisbury School, the No. 1-ranked team in the NEPSAC, and tie Kents Hill School, 1-1.

“This was a huge game for us, bouncing back after a two-game skid,” said Brunswick senior forward Henry Foster, one of the squad’s captains. “We got back to what we know we can do well, which is forecheck hard, backcheck hard and execute all the little facets of the game.”

Foster and fellow senior captains Connor Sullivan and Farjam have helped the underclassmen on the team make the transition to competing at the NEPSCAC level.

“We knew coming into the season they had a lot of skill and as the year goes on, they are buying into what it takes to win a prep school hockey game,” Foster said of the team’s younger players. “It is a lot of nitty gritty stuff that you can’t slack on.”

Added Kennedy: “Our captains bring their work ethic to practice and games each day. They keep the boys focused in the locker room and the rest of the guys, whether young, or old, are following that lead.”

Up next for the Bruins is a home game against NEPSAC foe Hoosac School Wednesday at 4 p.m. Brunswick then travels to The Hill School on Saturday a 2 p.m. matchup. The Bruins have plenty of conference games remaining, two of which are against Albany Academy.

“Each win gets us closer to where we want to go — the postseason,” Kennedy said. “We need to make sure we’re focused and don’t look past any opponents.”





