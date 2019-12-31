The Brunswick School ice hockey team won the Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament with a 1-0 victory over Belmont Hill School on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Belmont, Massachusetts. The Brunswick School ice hockey team won the Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament with a 1-0 victory over Belmont Hill School on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Belmont, Massachusetts. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brunswick hockey team wins Belmont Hill/Nichols Holiday Tournament with overtime victory. 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A second-period goal by Jakub Teply lifted the Brunswick School hockey team to a 1-0 win over Belmont Hill School in the championship game of the Nichols-Belmont Hill Holiday Tournament on Monday at Belmont Hill in Belmont, Mass.

The Bruins (10-3-1) went 4-0 in the three-day tournament. They also won the tournament in 2015. In the title game, Tepley, a senior forward, scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season at the 3:36 mark of the second period with Brunswick on a power-play.

Matthew McGroarty, a junior forward, assisted on the game-winner, sending a back-door feed to Teply. Junior forward Andon Cerbone also assisted on the goal — his team-best 15th assist on the season.

Junior goalie Alexander Rohlf and Brunswick’s penalty kill unit kept Belmont Hill off the scoreboard during a 5-on-3 power-play. The Bruins also pulled out a 1-0 win against Belmont Hill in the tournament’s semifinals in 2017.

To advance to the championship game, the Bruins won all three of its games in the tournament’s Green Division, while Belmont Hill went 3-0 in the Blue Division.

In the tournament’s second round on Saturday, Brunswick skated to a 4-0 victory over The Rivers School. Sophomore forward Connor Welsh tallied in the first period for the Bruins, with Teply and freshman forward James Shannon each assisting on the goal.

Teply, freshman forward Beanie Richter and senior Harry Tavlarios each added second-period goals for the victors. Senior forward Will Forrest had two assists, while senior defenseman Jude Brower, junior forward Michael Salandra and junior defenseman Henry Dale each had one assist for the Bruins.

Freshman goalie Brendan Holahan made 20 saves in the winning effort.

The semifinal round of the tournament saw the Bruins edge St. Francis, 3-2, in overtime. Trailing 2-1 in the final seconds of regulation, Brower scored the equalizer with four seconds remaining in the third period. The goal, which came with the Bruins on a 6-on-4 power-play, was assisted by McGroarty and senior Henry Foster.

Teply ended the game 24 seconds into overtime with a power-play goal. Brower and Foster helped set up the game-winning goal.

Holahan made eight saves for Brunswick, which is 10-1-1 in its last 12 games.

Brunswick hosts Taft School on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in a key NEPSAC matchup.