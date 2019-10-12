Madison runs for 268, 3 TDs as Brunswick turns back Taft

After experiencing its first loss of the season last week, the Brunswick School football team got back on the winning track in a big way on Saturday.

In a game featuring plenty of offense, the Bruins had more, enabling them to turn back Taft School.

Senior running back Jalen Madison rushed for a game-high 268 yards for Brunswick in a 49-28 win over Erickson League rival Taft in Watertown.

Madison ran for three touchdowns for the Bruins, who rebounded well from their defeat against Choate Rosemary Hall a week ago.

The Bruins upped their overall record to 4-1 and improved their Erickson League mark to 2-0 with the triumph.

Junior quarterback Nick Winegardner was efficient, completing 6 of 9 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Bruins. The victors amassed 424 yards of offense, while Taft gained 338.

Clayton Ostrover paced Brunswick’s defense with a team-leading nine tackles. The score was tied at 14-14 at halftime, but a big second half propelled the Bruins.

Brunswick outscored Taft, 21-7, during the third quarter and 14-7 in the fourth. Bernard Zoungrana had 68 receiving yards with a touchdown and Rocco DiChiara caught a scoring strike from Winegardner.

Senior running back Kevonne Wilder also ran for a touchdown for the Bruins, whose ground game was powered by the hard-running Madison.

Wilder also caught a pair of passes for the Bruins. For the game, Brunswick was 8 of 12 on third down, while Taft was 5 for 11. The Bruins compiled 306 rushing yards and the Rhinos gained 118 yards on the ground. The Bruins also rolled up 485 total yards, while Taft gained 290.

The Bruins remain on the road next week, as they will visit Erickson League rival Salisbury School on Saturday.