Brunswick football team runs past Williston-Northampton

Needing a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the postseason alive, the Brunswick School football team left nothing to chance against host Williston-Northampton School on Saturday.

Senior Jalen Madison spent the afternoon running around, through and away from Williston-Northampton, rushing for five touchdowns in Brunswick’s resounding 48-7 road victory.

With the triumph, the Bruins finished the regular season with a record of 7-2. They will find out on Sunday if they will receive a NEPSAC championship bowl bid. The Bruins have earned a bowl game four of the past five seasons.

Madison had another standout game for the Bruins, rushing for 219 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries.

“On offense, we stuck to the game plan and established the run,” Brunswick offensive coordinator Joe Early said. “We ran the ball a ton and ran it well.”

The Bruins amassed 324 rushing yards and added 78 yards through the air. Brunswick went into halftime with a 20-7 lead, behind touchdown runs on 5, 1 and 15 yard from Madison.

Junior Colin Mulshine set up one first-half score with an interception of Williston’s quarterback. In the second half, Madison ran 58 yards for a touchdown and added a 1-yard scoring run for the Bruins.

Senior Kevonne Wilder, who had 69 yards rushing, dashed 14 yards to the end zone in the second half for the victors. Sophomore defensive back Charlie Johnson intercepted a Williston pass and sophomore George Villis had a rushing touchdown in the winning effort.

Wilder and senior Alex Burdick also picked off Williston passes. Brunswick senior quarterback Nick Winegarnder was also effective. Winegardner completed 6 of 11 passes for 78 yards.

Brunswick’s defense registered 14 tackles that resulted in a loss of yardage. Sophomore Darrell Warren recorded two sacks and junior Nolan Morris registered a team-high nine tackles for Brunswick, which played Choate Rosemary Hall in a NEPSAC Bowl in 2018.