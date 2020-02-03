Brunswick School’s ‘A’ team placed second at the 2020 U.S. Middle School Team Squash Championships, held January 31-February 2, 2020, at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The Bruins were second in the tournament’s Division I bracket. less Brunswick School’s ‘A’ team placed second at the 2020 U.S. Middle School Team Squash Championships, held January 31-February 2, 2020, at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The Bruins were second ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Brunswick comes in second at U.S. High School Squash Team Championships 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Brunswick School’s ‘A’ team finished a strong second at the 2020 U.S. Middle School Team Squash Championships at Yale University on Sunday.

The Bruins ‘A’ squad competed in Division I of the U.S. Middle School Team Squash Championships and was edged by top-seeded Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.), 3-2, in the title match.

Since the inception of the national tournament in 2008, Brunswick has reached the championship match 10 times, winning six titles. Brunswick posted a 5-0 win over Millburn Squash in the opening round, then beat Princeton Country Day School in the quarterfinals, 5-0.

They earned a berth in the championship match by posting a 4-1 victory against Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.). Henry Raine (No. 2 spot), Will Newman (No. 3), Will Newton (No. 4) and Oliver Velasco (No. 5) each won their matches against their Episcopal Academy foes in the semifinal-round.

In the Division I championship match, Newman registered a 3-1 win against his Episcopal Academy foe and Velasco was a 3-0 winner. Also competing in the title matchup were Johan Hodgson (No. 1 spot), Raine and Newton. The Bruins’ ‘A’ team also included Cole Cline.

Brunswick’s ‘B’ team also competed in the U.S. High School Middle School Team Squash Championships, taking part in the Division II bracket.

Following an opening-round loss, Brunswick won its final four matches and finished the tournament with a record of 4-1. The Bruins’ squad included, Bennett Klein, Jesse Chung, Andrew Keller, Ben Wu, Patrick Duncan, Eric Lorenz, Theo Perkins and Subir Garg.