Brunswick aquatic athletes earn all-American honors

The Mehra Natatorium on the Brunswick campus is the home of all-Americans in both sports played in the pool.

Brunswick aquatics athletes received national honors for their performances during this past year’s water polo and swimming seasons with one athlete taking home honors in both.

In water polo, recent graduates Hayden Collins and Gavin Molloy were both awarded 2020-2021 National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) Boys Water Polo All America First Team honors.

It is the first time in program history that Brunswick has placed two players on the all-American team.

Collins played goalie and was named First-Team All-NEPSAC in 2019.

Molloy, who will play water polo at Princeton, was Brunswick’s MVP and leading scorer in 2019 as a junior and was named to the NISCA Second-Team All-America and First-Team All-NEPSAC in 2019-20

Brunswick has won six-straight NEPSAC titles in water polo from 2014-2019.

On the swimming side, Brunswick had six all-Americans in a combined 10 events, including Molloy.

Molloy was part of both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay teams.

Junior Alex Hazlett was all-American in seven events, the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay.

Senior Lucas Hodgson took all-American honors in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay)

Senior Max Meissner was a part of the 200-medley relay and the 400-freestyle relay.

Sophomore Patchy Mullen was on the 200-freestyle relay.

Senior Michael O’Malley swam in the 400-freestyle relay.

According to NISCA rankings, the Brunswick swim team finished second nationally among small independent schools and sixteenth among all public and private schools.