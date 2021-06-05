Clancy’s blast, Bishop’s shut out lifts East Haven past Waterford in 9, into Class L semifinals

3 1 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WATERFORD — Nearly two weeks ago, the SCC softball tournament kicked off with a surprising upset when third-seeded East Haven was eliminated.

Eleven days later, the Yellow Jackets have roared back.

With its 1-0 nine-inning Class L quarterfinal victory over No. 5 Waterford on Friday, East Haven is now the only SCC team left standing in any of the four softball state tournaments.

“We talk every year about the SCC tournament, it is like a fluff tournament,” East Haven coach Jeff Crisafi said. “It is nice and fun to play in, but if you don’t do well it isn’t the end of the world because state’s is what it’s all about. I’ll take states 10 times out of 10.”

The Yellow Jackets quarterfinal victory was a battle, with the only run coming off the bat of Brooke Clancy in the form of a solo home run in the ninth inning.

“She is the type of kid who as soon as it left her bat you knew it was gone,” Crisafi said. “With the power she has, if she gets her hands extended and drives it you know she got it good.”

⬆️9: Brooke Clancy breaks the tie! Gets East Haven on the board with a solo home run to dead center #ctsb East Haven 1, Waterford 0 pic.twitter.com/TnDkNcgvaC — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 4, 2021

Clancy’s extra-inning shot was made possible by the pitching performance of junior Emilee Bishop, who outdueled Class L All-State Selection Maddie Burrows.

“I knew I was going to hit it,” Clancy said. “I was hot all game and I just had a feeling. I was looking for an inside pitch and she left it down the middle so I took advantage. I was so happy; it was the best feeling.”

Bishop allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out 12.

⬇️8: Waterford loads the bases with one out but Bishop Ks the next two batters. This is WILD #ctsb East Haven 0, Waterford 0 pic.twitter.com/gYIRJ9zgkp — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 4, 2021

“Emilee has had a hot hand and has been pitching well, especially in practice,” Crisafi said. “She has been shutting us down in practice, and we have a pretty good lineup even though Maddie Burrows kind of did the same thing to us today. Em (Bishop) has been very sharp.”

From the sixth inning on Bishop worked around traffic to keep Waterford off the board, stranding six runners in the final three frames.

In the bottom of the eighth, Waterford threatened with the bases loaded with one out, but Bishop struck out the next two batters to escape.

⬇️6: Waterford hits two singles (2nd and 3rd hits of the game) but can’t push one across #ctsb East Haven 0, Waterford 0 pic.twitter.com/VX8kRywz06 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 4, 2021

“That is where I want to be,” Bishop said. “I was excited and very nervous, but so motivated to take it pitch by pitch and try to keep them from scoring.”

An inning later, Bishop took the ball with a long-awaited lead and proceeded to set Waterford down to seal the win.

“I was so relieved when she hit it, she is a fantastic hitter and it gave me the extra strength to get on the field the next inning and shut them out,” Bishop said. “Mentally being in a game that lasts that long, you have to constantly push yourself no matter if you’re tired.”

⬆️6: Burrows returns the favor, setting East Haven down in order #ctsb East Haven 0, Waterford 0 pic.twitter.com/apaYV8B2NG — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 4, 2021

Following its first-round loss in the SCC tournament, East Haven fell out of the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll for the first time this season.

“During the regular season it is nice to be recognized, but not once do we ever talk to the girls about the poll,” Crisafi said. “It is paper clippings, and we always say newspaper headlines in June mean a lot more than they do in April. That being said, I won’t say I didn’t notice and didn’t have a little chip on my shoulder.”

While East Haven watched the SCC tournament develop from the sidelines, it became a rallying cry to not have to experience that feeling again.

“I think it made us stronger as a team to know what it feels like to lose,” Bishop said. “We took what we did wrong in that game and worked on it every day at practice, and I am sure next practice we will work on everything we did wrong today. It isn’t a perfect game and we will keep pushing.”

Now having advanced into the semifinals, East Haven lines up to play undefeated No. 1 Masuk.

CLASS L QUARTERFINALS

East Haven 1, Waterford 0

East Haven 000 000 001 — 1 6 2

Waterford 000 000 000 — 0 5 1

Batteries: EH—Emilee Bishop (W), and Lena Barthel. W—Maddie Burrows (L) and Emma Marelli. HRs: EH—Brooke Clancy