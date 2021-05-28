Broderick pitches Warde to FCIAC Championship over Greenwich

STAMFORD — Warde and Greenwich met on the final day of the regular season with Greenwich winning handily and securing the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC Tournament.

On that day, Greenwich knocked Warde pitcher Zach Broderick out in the fourth inning.

There was nothing Broderick wanted more than getting the ball back in his hands for the FCIAC Championship against those same Cardinals.

Broderick made the most of his second opportunity, striking out seven, allowing just four hits as he threw a complete-game shutout, beating Greenwich 9-0 to win the FCIAC championship at Cubeta Stadium.

It is Warde’s second title, with the last one coming in 2014.

Broderick learned from the 10-3 loss he took at the hands of the Cardinals and used that to his advantage this time around.

“Coming into the game, they had seen me before and it was a rough outing against them,” Broderick said. “Because they sat first-pitch fastball last time, I started working more curveballs and off-speed then I’d come back with a fastball at the end. This is amazing.”

With Broderick dealing, the Warde bats got going early and kept running hot all game.

Warde got on the board in the top of the first on a RBI-single to right by John Heitzman, scoring Garrett Larsen, who led off the game with a walk and stolen base.

Larsen set the table all afternoon with two hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly, scoring twice and driving in two.

Heitzman had two hits, two RBIs and scored one run.

Warde got two runs in the third when a bases-loaded flyball by Jack Corcoran to deep right was caught but the Greenwich right fielder, thinking it was the third out he did not get the ball back in, allowing the runner from third and second to tag up and score.

The Mustangs tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth, leaving no question with four more in the top of the seventh.

“Hats off to Broderick. He pounded the zone and he’s an elite pitcher,” Greenwich coach Adrian Arango said. “Before we saw him last time, he had only given up one run all season. We knocked him out in the fourth inning and had a feeling, not knowing him, that he would take the ball on three-days rest today. He took the ball and there wasn’t much we could do. Baseball is a funny game. We had 26 runs in the semifinal last night and we are on a high and then the next day we get shutout. That’s a credit to Broderick and a credit to their team. They were great today, they out-played us and they deserve it.”

Greenwich last won the FCIAC Tournament in 2004, losing in the finals in 2005, 2010, 2012 and now 2021.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zach Broderick, Warde: The lefthander did not allow a runner to third all game on his way to being named MVP of the championship game.

QUOTABLE

“We win as a team, we lose as a team. Today was a new ballgame and you learn from your mistakes and we did that today,” Warde coach Brett Conner said. “The work these kids put in, they deserve this. We have incredible leadership from our seniors. This school needed this. We wanted to bring some positivity to Fairfield Warde High School and these guys did it. This is forever. Nobody is taking this away from them. I am so proud of them.”





Sericson@stamfordadvocate.com; @EricsonSports





WARDE 9, GREENWICH 0

WARDE 102 110 4—9 13 0

GREENWICH 000 000 0—0 4 2

Batteries: W—Zach Broderick (W) and Roman DiGiacomo; G—Tommy Healy (L), Michael Rose (6) and Felipe Echetto