Bristol Central’s Rosa commits to UConn

Bristol Central senior Victor Rosa announced Wednesday that he has committed to UConn football.

247sports rated Rosa the No. 2 recruit in the state in his class and the top recruit in the CIAC, with several Division I and Ivy League offers.

Rosa, a receiver/safety for the Rams, lists himself at 6-foot, 193 pounds. He also played basketball and ran track, winning the Class L 200 meters and finishing second in the 100 this spring.