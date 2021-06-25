Brendan Heller named coach of Greenwich girls swimming

3 1 of 3 Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Bob Luckey Jr. / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Brendan Heller has been named the coach of the Greenwich swimming and diving program, Greenwich athletic director Gus Lindine announced Friday.

Heller, who coached the Woodland boys team last season, is taking over for Lorrie Hokayem, who stepped down following the 2020 campaign.

Hokayem had coached the Cardinals for seven years, winning FCIAC championships in 2017 and 2018, and Class LL championships for five consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2018. Greenwich also had a run of four straight State Open titles from 2015 to 2018.

In 2019, the Cardinals were runners-up to Cheshire at the Class LL and State Open meets, and finished second behind Darien at the FCIAC championship. The State and FCIAC championship meets were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Greenwich won the FCIAC West title.

In 2016, Hokayem earned CHSCA Coach of the Year honors.

Heller was the head coach for Sacred Heart Greenwich girls swimming and diving prior to taking over the Woodland High boys program for last season.

At Sacred Heart Greenwich his teams had a 36-16-1 dual meet record during four seasons.

While with Woodland, Heller guided the Hawks to multiple school records and the best mark in school history.

He coached boys swimming and diving at Iona Prep in 2016, earning New York CHSAA Div. II Coach of the Year honors after an undefeated dual meet season.

Heller was also an assistant swim coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Carnegie Mellon University, where he helped lead 24 student-athletes to achieve CSCAA Div. III All-America status during the 2019-20 season.

For the past four years, Heller has been the Riverside Yacht Club’s head swim coach and aquatics director for the summer program.

Heller is a graduate of Bryant University, where he was a captain of the swim team. He also completed a Master’s in Education from Xavier University.





