Breaking down what you need to know for each sport in the CIAC Winter Sports Plan

The CIAC officially announced its plan for the 2021 winter season in a 33-page document Thursday.

We have taken the liberty of highlighting and pulling out the quick and important information.

Things like mask break protocols, scheduling restrictions, postgame interaction, what athletes might be asked to bring to events.

Some notable points for all sports include that there will be no CIAC state tournaments, nor interstate competition, including New England championship events.

The CIAC also recommends that spectators should not be allowed at events. But schools may have varied rules for spectator attendance.

Of course, you can read the CIAC’s entire document here.

♦♦♦

Important Dates

♦♦♦

Games must be scheduled within leagues. Leagues will be responsible for creating divisions based on geography.

All players must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

There will be a one-minute mask break at the first stoppage of play at/or after the four-minute mark of each quarter.

Game officials have discretion to stop game at any point to address mask concerns.

Players on the bench will be six-feet apart and all personnel have to wear masks.

Ball will be sanitized before the game, during timeouts and in between quarters.

Officials will stand six-feet or further away from player during a throw-in.

On free throws, lead official will stand on the end line and bounce the ball to the person at the line.

♦♦♦

Must schedule all contests within leagues when possible.

Any meets held against a non-league opponent must be held virtually.

Multi-team events will not be permitted during winter season, with the exception of “teams of one” that may compete with their host school.

Gymnasts do not need to wear masks while they are competing in an event. Once they have finished they have to put their mask back on.

Masks will be worn at all times for anyone who is not competing.

All gymnasts must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

There will be no chalk bowls.

Gymnasts will be asked to bring a gallon-size freezer Ziploc bag or plastic container big enough for hands to be placed. Each gymnast will be given chalk for their personal use.

Gymnasts are recommended to have their own bottle of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for personal use before and after each event.

When not competing the gymnasts must be socially distant in a designated area away from the competing athletes and judges.

Judges workstations will be cleaned in between each event.

Equipment should be cleaned/sanitized between warm-up and competition.

Post game recognition will be done from a distance greater than six-feet.

For all virtual meets, the same judge must judge each of the competing teams. The same judge could score each team on the same event and another judge scores each team on a another event.

For video meets each team must send the videos to the judges or post online for the judges to score.

Judges are required to send results to each team within 24 hours.

For hub meets, where multiple teams go to one site, they will all be given different times to compete and the judge on site will remain for all the competing teams. Equipment will be sanitized between each team’s performance.

♦♦♦

Must schedule games within leagues when possible.

Any games scheduled outside of league, distance between the schools should be the No.1 priority in scheduling.

All ice hockey players must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

There will be a one-minute mask break at the first stoppage of play at/or after the four-minute, eight-minute and 12-minute mark of each period.

Game officials have discretion to stop game at any point to address mask concerns.

Players on the bench will maintain social distancing as much as possible.

If mouth guards are removed in the bench area, the athlete should use hand sanitizer each time after touching the mouth guard.

If the dressing rooms for teams and officials are large enough to be used while being socially distant, they can be used. The dressing rooms should be properly cleaned and sanitized before the teams arrive.

♦♦♦

Indoor Track is only allowed to practice right now. Meets are being considered for March. Below are the guides for IF meets begin in March.

If meets do get scheduled, teams must schedule all meets within their leagues. Leagues will be responsible for creating divisions based on geography.

Masks must be worn at all time during practice — running in the hallways, working out and when off to the side.

There will be a discussion about whether or not athletes will have to wear masks while competing during an event, when the discussion to host meets happens.

Sweats and other non-essential equipment will not be allowed at the starting line.

Athletes will not share vaulting poles.

Events that run entirely in lanes, every other lane will be used to assist in distancing.

Events that don’t run entirely in lanes, will have a maximum of 10 competitors per heat.

Schools must bring own baton and competitors must wear gloves for relay events.

Athletes must bring their own tarps to cover the pit. Tarps will be removed and disinfected after each athlete’s attempt.

Athletes will provide their own implements (that pass inspection) and retrieve their

own implements after all throws when instructed by an official. For athletes unable to provide their own implements, it is recommended implements be sanitized between each use.

♦♦♦