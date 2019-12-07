Breaking down the Class S state football semifinals





NO. 4 SHEEHAN AT NO. 1 ANSONIA

WHEN/WHERE – Monday, 6:30 p.m. / Jarvis Stadium at Nolan Field, Ansonia

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS – Sheehan 9-2, Ansonia 11-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS – Sheehan (3-3): won the 2019 Class S quarterfinals, beating Woodland 51-0. Ansonia (45-14): won the 2019 Class S quarterfinals, beating Plainfield 30-12.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Sheehan: Sr. RB/DB Terrence Bogan, SR. RB/DB Jordan Davis, Sr. QB/LB Kyle Simmons, Sr. TE/LB Braedon McCarthy. Ansonia: Sr. RB/DB Shykeem Harmon, Jr. QB/DB Sheldon Schuler, Sr. FB/LB Tyler Cafaro, Sr. TE/DL Garrett Cafaro.

STORYLINES – Sheehan at last faced a Class S team after a regular season filled with bigger schools. It went, you know, pretty well. The Titans led 30-0 after one quarter against Woodland and tacked on two more touchdowns. Terrence Bogan ran for 170 yards to reach 5,350 for his career, passing Zach Davis’ school rushing record of 5,232. Bogan is 180 yards short of 2,000 for the second year in a row. Maybe the most remarkable thing about that 51-0 score was who it came against, looking ahead to this matchup. Woodland was tied with Ansonia at Jarvis Stadium on Nov. 8 in the last minute; a punt block set up the decisive touchdown in a 26-20 Chargers win, the eighth of their 10-0 regular season. A week later, Seymour took Ansonia to the wire, too, a 35-32 Chargers victory. Ansonia coach Tom Brockett was concerned then, and concerned after Wednesday night’s win over Plainfield about mistakes and shaky defense from the eighth-ranked Chargers. If they crop up once more, Sheehan has offensive weapons to make them pay. This one should be back on the grass at Nolan Field, though, after a quarterfinal game at Derby because of the weekend snowfall. The programs have met in the playoffs before, a 16-6 Ansonia win in the 1995 Class S semifinals, a game whose bearing on this meeting is probably best expressed by the fact that Brockett had graduated that spring from Lyman Hall, across town from Sheehan.

FORNO’S PICK – Sheehan

SPB’S PICK – Sheehan

PETE’S PICK – Sheehan





NO. 7 PLAINVILLE AT NO. 3 BLOOMFIELD

WHEN/WHERE – Monday, 6:30 p.m. / Phil Rubin Stadium, Bloomfield

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS – Plainville 9-2, Bloomfield 11-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/WEDNESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS – Plainville (1-2): beat Bullard-Havens 22-12. Bloomfield (24-9): beat Stafford/East Windsor/Somers 56-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Plainville: Jr. QB Christian Collin, Jr., Sr., RB/LB Mason Sarra. Bloomfield: Jr. QB Daron Bryden, Sr. WR/RB/DB Anthony Simpson, Soph. WR Jayvon Massey, Sr. LB Kyle Davis.

STORYLINES – Plainville has its first CIAC tournament win, beating Bullard-Havens in Bridgeport. It was one of only two road teams to win Wednesday night, too; Weston, in Class M, beat fourth-seeded ATI. This, though, is a different kind of challenge. These two teams have already met this year, Oct. 4 at Plainville. Bloomfield won 47-0, one of the Warhawks’ seven shutouts. It took Bloomfield a quarter to get going offensively Wednesday, fighting the cold and an inspired Bulldogs start (not to mention a Warhawks holding penalty on the first drive and a fumble on the second). When things clicked, the defending champs did their usual. Jayvon Massey caught two touchdown passes, Brandon Bish ran for two, and Anthony Simpson did many Anthony Simpson things. The Warhawks, No. 5 in the latest GameTimeCT poll, have outscored opponents 560-22, both ends best in the state.

FORNO’S PICK – Bloomfield

SPB’S PICK – Bloomfield

PETE’S PICK – Bloomfield