Breaking down the Class S state football quarterfinals

Ansonia will host Plainfield in a Class S quarterfinal on Wednesday.



NO. 8 PLAINFIELD AT NO. 1 ANSONIA



WHERE — Leo F. Ryan Field at Payden Athletic Complex, Derby

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

RECORDS — Plainfield 8-2, Ansonia 10-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES — Plainfield (0-3): lost to Ansonia in 2018 Class S quarterfinals, 42-0. Ansonia (44-14): lost to Bloomfield in the Class S semifinals, 26-19.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Plainfield: Jr. QB Liam Smith; Jr. DE/FB Bryce Charchidi; Sr. RB/DB Lucien Dube. Ansonia: Sr. RB/DB Shykeem Harmon, Jr. QB/DB Sheldon Schuler, Sr. FB/LB Tyler Cafaro, Sr. TE/DL Garrett Cafaro.

STORYLINES — Plainfield, led by coach Pat Smith’s junior son Liam and a strong backfield that includes Bryce Charchidi and Lucien Dube, punched its ticket to the postseason for the second-straight year and the third time in program history. Their prize? Yet another matchup with the historic Ansonia football program in the quarterfinals. The Panthers missed the No. 7 seed by two tiebreaker points and now head back to face the perennial contenders. Although this year, on the fast track at the newly-refurbished Payden Athletic Complex in next-door Derby. … The Chargers wiped up the NVL on the way to another unbeaten regular season. … Ansonia, led by RB/DB Shykeem Harmon and the Cafaro Twins, hasn’t lost a first-round state playoff game since 2009, when if fell to Northwest Catholic in the semifinals. Ansonia has never lost a quarterfinal game since the CIAC expanded the playoffs in 2010.

FORNO’S PICK — Ansonia

SPB’S PICK — Ansonia

PETE’S PICK — Ansonia



NO. 7 PLAINVILLE AT NO. 2 BULLARD-HAVENS



WHERE — Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

RECORDS — Plainville 8-2, Bullard-Havens 10-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES — Plainville (0-2): lost to Gilbert/NW in the 2010 Class M quarterfinals, 41-6. Bullard-Havens (0-7): lost to Haddam-Killingworth in the Class S quarterfinals, 52-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Plainville: Jr., QB Christian Collin, Jr., Sr., RB/LB Mason Sarra. Bullard-Havens: Sr. QB/DB Cyrus Cotto; Sr. RB/LB Marcus Johnson; Jr., RB/CB Deontray Eaddy, Sr., WR/DB Barry Jean-Pierre.

STORYLINES — After winning two state titles as the defensive coordinator at Woodland and the 2013 Class S final as its head coach, coach Tim Shea has transformed the Plainville program into winners again. This is Plainville’s first playoff appearance since 2010. The Blue Devils have been led by junior QB Christian Collin and Sr. RB/LB Mason Sarra. They finished second to Bloomfield in the CCC Division III West. … Bullard-Havens, meanwhile, is a playoff regular. Led by QB Cyrus Cotto and versatile back Marcus Johnson, the Tigers are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season, second under coach Chris Pace, and eighth time overall. The Tigers have dedicated their season to assistant Ty Guarente, who continues his recovery after an April car accident, even adorning their helmets in his honor #TYgers. Despite winning the CTC again, the program is still in search of its first playoff victory. The closest Bullard-Havens has come was a 20-12 loss to Stafford in 2017.

FORNO’S PICK — Plainville

SPB’S PICK — Plainville

PETE’S PICK — Plainville



NO. 6 STAFFORD AT NO. 3 BLOOMFIELD



WHERE — at Bloomfield High, Bloomfield

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

RECORDS — Stafford 8-2, Bloomfield 10-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES — Stafford (2-3): lost to Haddam-Killingworth in the Class S semifinals, 21-14 in OT. Bloomfield (23-9): beat Haddam-Killingworth in the Class S championship game, 25-7.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Stafford: Sr., QB Tyler Ouellete, Soph., WR/DB Logan Briggs, Soph., RB/LB Mark McLaughlin. Bloomfield: Jr., QB Daron Bryden, Sr., WR/RB/DB Anthony Simpson, Soph., WR Jayvon Massey, Sr., LB Kyle Davis.

STORYLINES — It has been a wildly and emotional season for the Stafford co-op program. They graduated almost every key piece of their team that helped lead them to three-straight playoff appearances. In early October, fourth-year coach Brian Mazzone’s father, Gary, died in the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport. …Yet, the younger Bulldogs rallied around Mazzone and won their last four games to clinch a spot in the Class S playoffs for the fourth straight season. …The Bulldogs, led by new QB Tyler Ouellette and a young supporting cast, have a monumental task ahead against the defending class champions. They’ll be tasked with slowing down the high-flying Warhawks offense, led by QB Daron Bryden and sterling receivers Anthony Simpson and Javon Massey. …The Warhawks have scored 49.7 points per game this season, not once scoring less than 40 points in a game. The Warhawks’ defense, led by 6-1, 220-pound monster lineman Kyle Barrow and LB Kyle Davis, have allowed a mere 22 points this season.

FORNO’S PICK — Bloomfield

SPB’S PICK — Bloomfield

PETE’S PICK — Bloomfield



NO. 5 WOODLAND AT NO. 4 SHEEHAN



WHERE — at Richetelli Field, Wallingford

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

RECORDS — Woodland 9-1, Sheehan 8-2

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES — Woodland (7-5): lost to Bloomfield in the 2018 Class S quarterfinals, 49-10. Sheehan (2-3): lost to Berlin in the 2018 Class M semifinals, 34-22.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Woodland: Sr. QB Tyler Bulinski, Sr. OL/DL Alex Tolboe, Sr. WR/DB James Champagne, Soph. RB/DB Jason Palmieri. Sheehan: Sr. RB/DB Terrence Bogan, SR. RB/DB Jordan Davis, Sr. QB/LB Kyle Simmons, Sr. TE/LB Braedon McCarthy.

STORYLINES — Woodland is back in the postseason for the second straight season, in search of the programs third state title in history. The Hawks are also searching for their first playoff win since 2013, when they last played for a title. … Woodland QB Tyler Bulinski has been locked in all season for the Hawks, along with electric sophomore Jason Palmieri and big OL/DL Alex Tolboe. … Where to start with Sheehan? The move down to Class S or the move up to Tier II in the SCC? The Titans have played almost everyone, LL and L teams in their conference and M teams through the Scheduling Alliance and accumulated enough wins and points to get the No. 4 seed and a home quarterfinal at 8-2 vs. the 9-1 Hawks. In fact, Woodland will be the first Class S school Sheehan faces this year. … The senior group of the Titans, led by breakaway tailback Terrence Bogan and Jordan Davis, have reached to the playoffs the last three years. Last season, they bowed out in the Class M semifinals vs. Berlin and are no doubt anxious to show their stuff in Class S.

FORNO’S PICK — Sheehan

SPB’S PICK — Sheehan

PETE’S PICK — Sheehan