Breaking down the Class M state football semifinals





NO. 5 WESTON AT NO. 1 ROCKVILLE

WHEN/WHERE – Monday, 6:30 p.m. / Rockville High, Vernon

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORD – Weston 10-1, Rockville 11-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Weston (2-2): won the 2019 quarterfinals over ATI, 49-6. Rockville (3-3): won the 2019 quarterfinals over SMSA/University/Classical, 35-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Weston: Sr., QB/DB James Goetz, Sr., WR/DB Brendan Sawyer, Sr., WR/DB Jack Sawyer. Rockville: Sr. QB/LB Jon O’Coin; Sr. WR/CB Jaquan Dufour; Jr., DL Nasir Knighton.

STORYLINES – Restoring the Rock vs. living up to expectations. Weston has had its eyes set on winning a state championships since this group of seniors took over the program two years ago. The core of James Goetz, Brendan Sawyer and Jack Sawyer have fallen short on reaching the postseason the past two seasons, but they have put it all together this season. The trio has led a Trojans’ offense that has scored 37 points per game. The Restoring the Rock project, set by coach Erick Knickerbocker two years ago when he took over the program, is now two wins away from accomplishing that goal. The Rams’ defense forced five turnovers in its shutout win over SMSA, their first state playoff win since 1995 and their second straight shutout. Led by Jon O’Coin (one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown) and Jaquan Dufour (who caught that touchdown pass), the Rams’ offense has scored more than 30 points in all but two games this season. Weston took care of business against ATI in the quarterfinals behind a strong running attack led by Tyler Bower (104 yards, 2 TDs) and Goetz (2 passing TDs and 2 rushing TDs).

FORNO’S PICK – Rockville

SPB’S PICK – Weston

PETE’S PICK – Weston





NO. 3 KILLINGLY AT NO. 2 WATERFORD

WHEN/WHERE – Monday, 6:30 p.m. / Alumni Field, Waterford

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORD – Killingly 10-1, Waterford 10-1

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Killingly (8-4): won the 2019 quarterfinals over New Fairfield 28-0. Waterford (1-3): won the 2019 quarterfinals over Granby/Canton 10-6.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Killingly: Soph., RB Jack Sharpe, Sr., RB/LB Jackson Lopes, Sr., QB/DB Jacob Nurse. Waterford: Sr. QB Ryan Bakken; Jr. RB Christian Hightower; Jr. WR/DB/K Sam Menders; Sr. T Jeremiah Harshberger; Sr. WR/DB Trey Brennan; Sr. OL/DL Jose Rosario.

STORYLINES – The de facto ECC champion will be decided on the field in the semifinals on Monday night at Alumni Field. The two did not meet in the regular season – Killingly is in Division I and Waterford is in Division II of the ECC – though they met a year ago with Killingly winning 76-27. Killingly is in the semifinals for the fifth straight time and has only advanced to the finals once, in 2017 when the Redhawks beat Barlow to win the Class M state title. Waterford got here behind the strong kicking game of Sam Menders, who kicked an extra point to give the Lancers the lead and then hit a 35-yard field goal to put the game out of reach Wednesday. The Lancers are one win away from having a chance to get in the fun their school is having with state championships in the calendar year. The boys basketball, baseball and softball teams have all won state titles in the past 12 months. The RedHawks’ RPO – running people over – has taken the state by storm the past five years and has continued this season behind senior QB Jacob Nurse and running backs Jack Sharpe, a sophomore and senior Jackson Lopes. Each scored a TD in the Redhawks’ dominating shutout win over New Fairfield.

FORNO’S PICK – Killingly

SPB’S PICK – Killingly

PETE’S PICK – Killingly