Breaking down the Class LL state football quarterfinals

No. 8 NFA at No. 1 Newtown

WHERE — Blue and Gold Stadium, Newtown

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB — NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS — NFA 7-3, Newtown 10-0.

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCE — NFA (5-7): lost to Southington in the 2016 Class LL quarterfinals 35-22. Newtown (6-14): lost to Greenwich in the 2018 Class LL semifinals 50-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — NFA: Sr. WR Nolan Molkenthin; Sr. FS/WR Damien Bleau; Sr. FS/RB Xavier Marquez; Sr. WR Andrew Cote; Soph. QB Jayden Desilius. Newtown: Sr. QB Brendan Lombardo; Jr. QB Jack Street; Sr. FB/LB Jared Dunn; Sr. WR/DB Riley Ward; Sr. OL/DL James Knox (6-4, 245)

STORYLINES — These two have some history. Back in the 2012 LL quarterfinals, Marcus Outlow and NFA rode into Blue and Gold Stadium beat up the undefeated SWC champion Nighthawks, 63-21, en route to the Class LL final. More recently, the two met in 2018 regular season and, this time, it was Newtown with the beatdown, 51-14. … There has been a lot of complaints about if the 2019 Wildcats should be in the playoffs this year. They narrowly beat out Shelton on points, despite losing handily to Shelton and two other teams the Gaels beat. Naturally, these Wildcats, who have survived the loss of the first and second-string QBs to finish 7-3, take exception to the criticism and have circled the wagons. #NFAvsEverybody. …The Wildcats are known for their corps of game-breaking receivers — Nolan Molkenthin, Andrew Cote and Damien Bleau — which has helped sophomore QB Jayden Desilius. There’s also an Outlow back on the squad, in Marcus’ younger brother. NFA’s hasn’t won a playoff game since 2014 and hasn’t been to the final since 2012. …Newtown, meanwhile, also comes in with a chip on its shoulders. After several years of playoff misfortune, the Nighthawks took out three-time defending champions in Darien in last year’s quarterfinals before falling to the eventual champion Greenwich, 50-0, in the semifinals. …The Hawks have been through the wringer this season, saddled with a rough Scheduling Alliance slate, and yet, they’ve emerged unscathed with their sixth unbeaten season this decade, including victories over Shelton and Fairfield Prep out of the SCC. Now, they take aim at reaching that elusive first state title since 1992. The Nighthawks have won three state titles in program history, none have come since the CIAC expanded the playoffs in 1995 and none have come since the team moved up to Class LL.

FORNO’S PICK — Newtown

SPB’S PICK — Newtown

PETE’S PICK — Newtown

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Southington

WHERE — Fontana Field, Southington

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB — TBA

RECORDS — Ridgefield 8-2, Southington 9-1

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES — Ridgefield (6-4): lost to Darien in the 2016 Class LL finals, 28-7. Southington (12-10): lost to Fairfield Prep in the 2018 Class LL quarterfinals, 28-21.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Ridgefield: Sr. QB Owen Matthews; Jr. WR/DB Owen Gaydos; Sr. DE/G Reid Englert (6-3, 235); Jr. LB Alex Bornstein; Sr. LB Danny Moroney; Jr. LB/RB Xander Scavone. Southington: Jr. QB Brady Lafferty; Sr. RB/DB Dillon Kohl; Sr. WR/DB Carter Uhlman; Sr. LB Billy Carr; Jr. OL/DL Ryan Andrews (6-2, 300).

STORYLINES — Ridgefield is back in the playoffs after a two-year absence, following run to the Class LL championship game where they lost to Darien in 2016. These two programs faced off in the Class LL semifinals in 2013, with Southington wiping out Ridgefield 45-0, en route to the 2013 state title. It was the only meeting of the two schools in playoff history. …After winning back-to-back Class LL state titles in 2013 and 2014, the Blue Knights have stumbled a bit in the state playoffs and haven’t returned to the final. They lost to Darien twice, missed the playoffs in 2017 and lost in the first round to Fairfield Prep last year. … While these teams are traditionally known for their offenses, the 2018 editions have excelled on defense. Ridgefield’s only allowed 122 points (12.2 pg) and Southington just 112 (11.2 pg). Southington’s D is led by fierce linebacker Billy Carr and emerging junior DL Ryan Andrews, who stuffed Cheshire on Thanksgiving. …Ridgefield is led by Columbia commit DE Reid Englert, LBs Alex Bornstein and Danny Moroney.

FORNO’S PICK — Southington

SPB’S PICK — Southington

PETE’S PICK — Southington

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Darien

WHERE — Darien High School, Darien

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB — TBA

RECORDS — Greenwich 9-1, Darien 9-1

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES — Greenwich (18-12): beat New Canaan to win the 2018 Class LL state championship, 34-0. Darien (22-10): lost to Newtown in the 2018 Class LL quarterfinals, 25-15.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Greenwich: Jr., WR/DB AJ Barber, Jr., QB James Rinello, Sr., LB Vincent Ceci, Sr., DE Eddy Iuteri. Darien: Sr. WR/DB Jackson Peters; Sr. QB Peter Graham; Sr. LB Sam Wilson; Sr. RB Will Kirby.

STORYLINES — Winners of the last five Class LL championships meet in an anticipated regular-season rematch. Back in October, Darien bolted to a 21-0 lead and hung on to win, 27-21, as Greenwich spiked the ball on 4th down on the 13-yard line with 7 seconds remaining. … The unceremonious end had Greenwich fans praying for another shot. They get it, but perhaps a bit early then thought, in the Class LL quarterfinals. …The last time they met in the postseason, Darien won its fourth-straight title, holding off Greenwich, 31-22, in a snowstorm at Boyle Stadium in the 2017 Class LL final. …While Darien’s run ended against Newtown in last year’s quarterfinals, Greenwich completed a 13-0 season with its first state title since 2007. …Despite heavy graduation losses and their head coach, Greenwich returns to the postseason for third straight season under first-year coach (and Greenwich alumnus) Anthony Morello, looking for the Class LL repeat. After the loss to Darien, the Cardinals rallied and won their next four games, allowing just 29 points over that span. …For the third-straight season Darien enters the postseason after losing an unbeaten season to New Canaan on Thanksgiving. …This year’s Blue Wave offense struggled late against Greenwich and then early against Danbury and then all together against New Canaan. …Greenwich is a relatively young, but star-studded team, led by juniors WR/DB AJ Barber, QB James Rinello and seniors Vincent Ceci and Eddy Iuteri. …Darien counters with standout LB Sam Wilson, WR/DB Jackson Peters and QB Peter Graham.

FORNO’S PICK — Darien

SPB’S PICK — Greenwich

PETE’S PICK — Greenwich

No. 5 Cheshire at No. 4 Simsbury

WHERE — Holden Field, Simsbury

TICKETS — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB — TBA

RECORDS — Cheshire 8-2, Simsbury 9-1

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCE — Cheshire (12-2): won the 2009 Class LL championship game over Staples 28-21 in OT. Simsbury (0-4): lost in the 2009 Class L quarterfinals to Pomperaug 41-26.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — Cheshire: Sr. RB Jake McAlinden; Sr. OL/DL Will Bergin; Sr. QB Jason Shumilla; Sr. OL/DL Sean Cangiano; Jr. K Jotham Casey. Simsbury: Sr. LB/OL Tommy Guilfoyle; Jr. QB/DB Aidan Boeshans; Sr. WR/DB Zach Gilbert.

STORYLINES — A matchup of two programs making their first playoff appearances in 10 years. Cheshire won the Class LL title that year while Simsbury was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the L tournament. …Both programs have seen a revitalization this season as both have heavy senior classes that have grown each week. …Spurred by emotional and spiritual leader Jake McAlinden and standout, two-way lineman Will Bergin, the Rams shook off an early season loss to Hall, beat Shelton and won seven straight before coming up inches short in a 21-20 heartbreaking loss to Southington in double overtime on Thanksgiving. …Led by senior Tommy Guilfoyle and Zach Gilbert the Trojans ran through their schedule including wins over Hall and Conard, both borderline playoff teams, except for their loss to Southington. Cheshire comes in with storied history, winning six championships in the 1990s and the last in 2009. The Rams have lost just one playoff game since the CIAC expanded to quarterfinals in 1995, but have never played in a state quarterfinal round (which began in 2010). …Simsbury has not won a state playoff game in two appearances. …This is both programs’ first state quarterfinal game.

FORNO’S PICK — Cheshire

SPB’S PICK — Cheshire

PETE’S PICK — Cheshire