Breaking down the Class L state football quarterfinals

NO. 8 WILTON AT NO. 1 ST JOSEPH

WHERE – McDougall Field, Trumbull

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS – Wilton 7-3, St. Joseph 10-0.

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Wilton (2-2): lost to Brookfield in the 1995 Class M championship, 21-7. St. Joseph (26-5): beat Berlin in the 2018 Class M championship game, 70-18.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Wilton: Jr. OL Matt Gulbin (6-4, 285); Sr. RB/DB Drew Phillips; Sr., WR/LB Kyle Hyzy. St. Joseph: Sr., RB Jaden Shirden, Sr., DE Mike Morrissey, Sr., LB Cole DaSilva, Jr., QB Jack Wallace.

STORYLINES – This has been a solid season for the Warriors, who have reached the playoffs for the first time since 1995, the last under their late, great coach Tom Fujitani. The Warriors, however, lost three games during the regular season – all against fellow FCIAC playoff teams. While none of those went so well, Wilton lost by a combined score of 115-34, including a 56-14 rout at the hands of their quarterfinal opponent, St. Joseph. … At least Wilton, which is led by playmakers Drew Phillips, Kyle Hyzy and hulking lineman Matt Gulbin, knows what it’s up against. … The Hogs, meanwhile, are looking to make history. They’ve recently completed a 10-0 undefeated season for the first time since Christy Hayes’ early tenure in 1983 and now take aim at winning a third-straight state title in its third different class, a feat never accomplished in CIAC playoff history. …Yes, the Hogs won Class S in 2017, Class M in 2018. … The newly-crowned FCIAC champions (the program’s first title) are the top seed in the class and are hoping to set up a showdown with two-time defending champion and No. 1-ranked Hand in what many believe is a predetermined final, and earn their first No. 1 ranking since 1982. …The Hogs’ defense, led by all-state linemen Jermaine Williams and Mike Morrissey and LB Cole DaSilva have allowed just 58 points this year, including cosmetic TDs by their opponents. Behind DB-to-QB convert Jack Wallace, RB Jaden Shirden and receiver Will Diamantis, St. Joseph as also set a school record for points in a single regular season — 507. This team is a juggernaut and it’ll take every ounce of effort for Wilton to stay in the game.

FORNO’S PICK – St. Joseph

SPB’S PICK – St. Joseph

PETE’S PICK – St. Joseph



NO. 7 NEWINGTON AT NO. 2 HAND



WHERE – Strong Field at The Surf Club, Madison

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS – Newington 7-3, Hand 10-0

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Newington (3-5): lost to Masuk in the 2008 Class L state championship game, 28-7. Hand (27-8): beat Maloney to win the 2018 Class L state championship, 54-14.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Newington: Jr., QB Nick Pestrichello, Jr., RB/LB John Amaning Jr., Sr., WR/DB Gunnar Johnson. Hand: Sr. QB Phoenix Billings, Sr. OL/DL Ben Corniello, Sr. RB/LB Colin McCabe, Sr. TE Ethan Haberman.

STORYLINES – Newington is back in the playoffs for the first in 10 seasons. Under third-year coach Jason Pace and led by dynamic QB Nick Pestrichello, the Indians fought back from several setbacks and pulled off their best victory of the season in a shootout win over fellow Class L playoff contender Maloney. Though the Indians lost their final game of the season, 35-0, to Wethersfield, the Indians still managed to clinch a spot. … Unfortunately, their No. 7 seed means a first-round trip to the Surf Club, where Hand hasn’t lost in four seasons: Nov. 4, 2016 against West Haven. That’s 19 straight wins at home for Hand. …The two-time defending Class L champions came into this season with hype and expectations. They haven’t lost since Week 2 of the 2017 season — a winning streak of 34 games — have run over most teams the last two years. …On paper, the Tigers have continued to have their way with opponents. But there have been times the Tigers struggle to get their game in gear. Wethersfield only trailed 14-6 at halftime, but they ultimately turn it on. Wethersfield fell 56-13. …Their toughest test to date was a 21-17 comeback victory over Shelton, with All-State QB Phoenix Billings and RB Colin McCabe engineering a last-minute drive to win in the final seconds. …Hand looked like Hand on Thanksgiving Eve, hanging 61 points on Guilford to end its regular season. The Tigers, who again have a fierce pass rush and run defense, led by Columbia-bound senior Ben Corniello, should prove equally formidable to Newington, which might have to fight on two fronts, against Hand and that stinging, December Surf Club wind whipping off Long Island Sound.

FORNO’S PICK – Hand

SPB’S PICK – Hand

PETE’S PICK – Hand



NO. 6 BERLIN AT NO. 3 MALONEY



WHERE – Falcon Field, Meriden

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS – Berlin 8-2, Maloney 9-1

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Berlin (10-19): lost to St. Joseph in the Class M state championship game, 70-18. Maloney (3-5): lost to Hand in the 2018 Class L state championship game, 54-14.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Berlin: Sr., QB Justin Skates, Sr., OL Jake Holmes, Sr., WR/DB Mark Addamo, Sr., LB/TE Danny Lynch, Soph., LB Jon D’Amore. Maloney: Soph., QB Angel Arce, Jr., RB James Tarver, Sr., WR/DB Kam Moreno, Sr., DL/OL Trevor Santiago.

STORYLINES – How often do two state title finalists meet in the first round of the postseason the following year? Both teams lost, convincingly, in their respective finals last season. But these are markedly different teams now. Both lost a ton to graduation or transfers heading into 2019, and yet have managed to reload and return. …Spurred by new QB Angel Arce, the return of WR/DB Kam Moreno (who missed all of last year due to injury), and a breakout season by junior RB James Tarver, Maloney is hoping to make a return Class L final. … Berlin moved up to Class L thanks to the CIAC’s ‘school of choice’ success modifier, is an entirely different team, too. But for almost entirely different reasons. In addition to its graduation losses, the Redcoats lost six starters to injury throughout the year. They lost their starting QB right before the season and three of their best players in the first few weeks of the season, including All-State LB Zach Hrubiec in the season opener. …But it didn’t matter, the replacement Redcoats just kept winning games. …QB Justin Skates has improved vastly throughout the season and guys like Jake Holmes and Danny Lynch have stepped up. Is the glass slipper about to fall off?

FORNO’S PICK – Maloney

SPB’S PICK – Maloney

PETE’S PICK – Maloney



NO. 5 WETHERSFIELD AT NO. 4 NEW CANAAN



WHERE – Dunning Field, New Canaan

TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

ON THE AIR/WEB – NCTV on YouTube | NFHS Network (Subscription required)

RECORDS – Wethersfield 8-2, New Canaan 8-2

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Wethersfield (1-3): lost to North Haven in the 2015 Class L quarterfinals, 21-14. New Canaan (33-9): lost to Greenwich in the 2018 Class LL championship game, 34-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH – Wethersfield: Sr., QB Matt Silver, Sr., WR/DB Connor Pace, Sr., RB/LB John Orsini. New Canaan: Sr., QB Drew Pyne, Sr., WR/DB Zach LaPolice, Sr., LB Chris Carratu, Sr., DB Drew Guida.

STORYLINES – It has been a fine season for the Eagles under first-year coach Matt McKinnon, who took over for longtime head man John Campanello. …The Eagles return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Led by standout receiver Connor Pace, the Eagles’ only losses this season were to fellow Class L playoff participants Hand and Maloney. …After two losses in its first four games, including a blowout loss to St. Joseph, New Canaan might have been written off as a longshot to get back here. But, just like last season, the Rams pulled together and rattled off six-consecutive wins, including a 20-0 victory over rival and then-unbeaten Darien on Thanksgiving. By an ironic twist of fate, New Canaan had already clinched a playoff spot before they kicked off on Thanksgiving. Miraculously, the Rams also got a home quarterfinal, their first since 2016, when they last won the Class L title. …Notre Dame-bound QB Drew Pyne has rebounded from a personal slow start by throwing 13 TDs and rushing for five while throwing just two interceptions in the last six games. …The return of DB Drew Guida, who missed the first six games of the season has shored up the Rams’ secondary. …New Canaan hasn’t lost a home playoff game since 2005, a 20-12 semifinal loss to East Lyme.

FORNO’S PICK – New Canaan

SPB’S PICK – New Canaan

PETE’S PICK – New Canaan