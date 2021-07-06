Branford’s Ava Esposito shooting up the USTA tennis rankings

5 1 of 5 James Maimonis / USTA New England Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 James Maimonis / USTA New England Show More Show Less 5 of 5









MADISON — Rick Fay has been the director of tennis at the Madison Racquet & Swim Club for 16 years. Hundreds of teenagers, both boys and girls, have come for instruction during that time.

Fay’s current prized pupil has been one of the best: Branford’s Ava Esposito. “She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had,” Fay said.

Esposito has plenty of talent to go along with that strong work ethic. The 15 year old is playing in the 18-under girls division for USTA Tournaments, yet she has worked her way up the rankings to 48th in the nation and fourth in New England, the regional ranking in both singles and doubles.

“There is nothing more rewarding as a coach when a player wants to give you her all. Ava has given her all every day she has come here,” Fay said

Said Esposito: “(Fay) has definitely helped me. I have a lot of supportive people around me.”

On June 22, Esposito won the 18U New England Sectional Championship in Springfield, Massachusetts. Esposito, the No. 5 seed, had gone three sets in both the quarterfinals and semifinals.

In the final, Esposito defeated Olivia Almy in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3 to claim the title. She had also won the same sectional tournament four years ago in the 12-under division.

“It’s a different atmosphere, very competitive. Every girl around you wants the same thing, to win. It’s a nice environment to be around, a great experience,” Esposito said.

Tennis player Ava Esposito of Branford about winning the 18-under Girls New England Sectional Championship last month in Springfield, Massachusetts. Esposito is 15.

Ava’s mom, Eva, a former all-state athlete herself at Branford High, brought Ava to the Madison Racquet Club five years ago for a tryout.

“I asked Eva, ‘How good do you want her to be? How much time do you want to devote with this?’ Eva wanted her to be a Division I tennis player and see how far we can take her.”

So Rick had his daughter Taylor, the former Hand standout and Register’s Area MVP for girls tennis in 2012, work with Ava Esposito to start.

“We put her through the ringer for about a month. There were a few days Ava probably wanted to go home and never want to play tennis again,” Rick Fay said. “Then all of sudden, she started to do well, play well in tournaments and shot up the rankings.”

While Rick Fay is Esposito’s primary coach, she has worked with a number of different people at the club. She primarily worked out between 25-30 hours per week, which included tournament play for the weeks she did compete.

The workouts also include fitness and psychological work.

“In tennis, the psychological part is at least 50-60 percent of the game. You can have all of the skills in the world, but if you can’t apply it when it matters most, it’s not going to matter,” Fay said.

Said Esposito: “Since I started playing, I didn’t think the mental part was as big as it is. It took me awhile to figure that out. I needed to be more mentally strong than physically strong. It’s very important to have a game that is mentally strong.”

During these past few years, Esposito hit a growth spurt. She now stands at 5 feet, 10 inches.

That height has helped Esposito improve the strengths of her game: her serve and groundstrokes. She is also able to finish off points by coming to the net. Fay is working with Esposito more on her foot skills and quickness because “you need to be super-quick from corner to corner” to succeed in Division I.

“I like my net game. It’s one of the strongest aspects of my game,” Esposito said.

Branford's Ava Esposito displays her powerful groundstrokes and strong net game during a recent practice at the Madison Racquet & Swim Club.

Esposito has made tennis her focus. She stopped playing both basketball and volleyball a couple of years back.

She doesn’t play for a CIAC school. Esposito has attended Private Online School since the eighth grade. She said she has taken some honors classes, has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Online schooling allows the flexibility to be able to do that (travel to tournaments). That is something a traditional school system would never allow,” Fay said.

Esposito said she normally spends between 4-5 hours daily for school.

“I had to sort out what I really wanted. I think it was definitely all worth it, not to have that social life. I still see friends sometimes. I see friends from around the country at those tournaments. It is definitely all worth it to be home-schooled.”

Next week, she will compete in the Girls 18U USTA National Clay Court Championships in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. In August, Esposito heads to San Diego for the Billie Jean King Girls 16 & 18 National Championships.

And Fay plans to be at both tournaments to watch his protege.

When she is playing the way she is capable of playing, sh is an amazing player to watch. That makes me really proud,” Fay said.

