Brandon, Hamden hand Amity first loss of season

Asya Brandon scored 19 points for Hamden in its 57-55 victory over Amity #ctgb pic.twitter.com/9QbbOfOhvF — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) January 4, 2020

WOODBRIDGE — After a stinging defeat in the Class LL semifinals to eventual champion Norwalk a season ago, Asya Brandon is locked in and hopeful to lead her new, less experienced Hamden teammates to another quality season.

The chip on her shoulder showed as she carried Hamden in the final minutes of a back-and-forth 57-55 victory over previously undefeated Amity Friday night.

Brandon racked up 19 points and took over in the fourth quarter, sinking a clutch 3-pointer followed by a breakaway layup to deflate the home crowd and crush the Amity rally.

“I had a different mindset this game because (Amity entering) 4-0 means we have to go harder,” Brandon said. “So I just went harder with a good mindset coming into the game knowing that anyone is beatable. I think we are very underrated, we have younger players so we need to help them a little bit, but once we all play together we have a good team.”

Rebecca Oberman-Levine was also instrumental in the Hamden effort, netting 13 points to go along with 17 rebounds.

“We put (Brandon) in the shooting position and we had to move her over to the point, and she did phenomenally. She controlled the whole game for us,” Hamden coach Amanda Forcuccci said. “Our center, Rebecca Oberman was actively looking to score which was amazing. That is the first time all season. I’ll tell you though, the key was Montsho Canton. Talk about flashing the lane, getting the ball, and making turnaround lay-ups, she played great defense and that was the best game that she played all season. All of the pieces came together.”

Hamden got off to a strong start, going up 5-0 and not relinquishing the lead until the very end of the half.

Hamden leads Amity 17-6 after the first quarter #ctgbb pic.twitter.com/huEL5QZlfV — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) January 4, 2020

Trailing 17-6 after the first quarter, Amity answered back by outscoring Hamden 18-7 to tie the game at 24-24 at halftime.

Despite Amity taking its first lead early in the third quarter, Hamden showed no signs of slowing down, going on a 19-8 run.

“We had a wonderful practice yesterday, and we work extremely hard,” Brandon said. “We came off of two really sad losses and I think that we pulled it together. It was a great team win honestly, we had a lot of offensive rebounds and we just played hard.”

Hamden’s nine-point lead disappeared quickly behind the clutch shooting of Amity’s Jillian Martin (24 points) and Jane Whitman (7 points).

Each time the pace of play sped up and Amity seemed to have the momentum, Brandon stepped up as the leader of her team as she matched each Amity score to hold the lead and the game.

“They like the thrill, they like going up and down and they thrive on it,” Forcucci said. “I am fine with it as long as we make smart decisions, which I think we do most of the time, but this year there will be a lot of teaching moments. We lost big last year. We had kids that were role players that have to step up big time so I think that a lot of our kids earned their stripes tonight. I am very proud of them.”

With the win, Hamden improves to 2-2, with losses to East Haven and Trumbull. Amity fell to 4-1.