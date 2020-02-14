Boys swimming: Fine performances

Daniel Chen, Daniel Hand: Chen touched the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley for Daniel Hand in its meet against SCC rival Xavier, clocking in at 2:05.50. He also won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.24.

Alexander Hazlett, Brunswick: Hazlett was the 200-yard freestyle winner for the Bruins in their meet against Hopkins, clocking in at 1:44.49. He was also part of two winning relays (200 freestyle relay, 1:26.65, 400 freestyle relay, 3:12.75).

Marcus Hodgson, Brunswick: A senior, Hodgson registered a winning time of 21.28 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle for the Bruins in their 81-69 win over Hopkins School. He also raced in Brunswick’ winning 200-yard medley relay event (1:37.35) and 400 yard freestyle relay (3:12.75).

Henry Finn, North Haven/East Haven/North Branford/Guilford: Finn took first in the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.50) was second in the 200 freestyle (1:50.16) and anchored the team’s winning 200 freestyle relay event vs. Milford/Foran/Law.

Donald Frost, Xavier: The junior was the 100-yard freestyle winner (51.14 seconds) and was part of Xavier’s winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:33.98) against Daniel Hand.

Aidan Henry, North Haven/East Haven/North Branford/Guilford: Henry posted first-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (22.96) and 100 freestyle (50.89) in his team’s competition vs. Milford/Foran/Law.

Ben Howell, Xavier: A senior, Howell placed first in the 50-yard freestyle for Xavier in its 103-81 win vs. Daniel Hand. Howell helped Xavier’s 200 freestyle relay squad finish first in 1:33.98.

Ryan Jee, Greenwich: The sophomore won the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:01.39) for the Cardinals vs. Darien.

Nick Malchow, Greenwich: A junior, Malchow produced winning efforts in the 50-yard freestyle (21.41) and the 100 backstroke (53.64) for the Cardinals in their 134-52 victory against Darien.

Andrew Mitchill, Xavier: The junior won the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.88) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:56.21) for Xavier in its meet against Daniel Hand. He also competed on the Falcons’ winning 400 freestyle relay squad (3:25.12).

Patrick Mullen, Brunswick: Mullen topped the competition in the 100-yard butterfly (54.89) against Hopkins School. He also swam the second leg of the Bruins’winning 200 yard medley relay race.

Edward Platonov, Milford/Foran/Law: Platonov finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.27) and the 100-yard butterfly (53.88) in the team’s meet vs. North Haven/East Haven/North Branford/Guilford. He also helped key the winning 400 freestyle relay squad (3:46.38).

William Zhu, Hopkins: Zhu won the 100-yard freestyle for Hopkins against Brunswick, posting a time of 49.19 seconds. He also placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.03.

—David Fierro