Boys soccer: Week 8 top performers/ Week 9 games to watch

FINE PERFORMANCES

Noah Becker, Sheehan: Becker had four goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over Lyman Hall. He has 11 goals and six assists this season.

Nate DiLoreto, Bristol Eastern: The goalkeeper recorded his 10th shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Lewis Mills.

Jordan Klicin, Warde: The senior striker got a hat trick as part of a 4-2 overtime win over rival Ludlowe in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Danny Vasquez, Abbott Tech: The senior scored all three goals in the Wolverines improbable 3-1 upset of Weston.

Tristan DiNatale, Immaculate: The senior converted a penalty kick with 2:29 left, giving his team a 2-1 SWC quarterfinal win over New Milford.

Marc Rich, Wolcott Tech: Rich picked up a hat trick as Wolcott Tech got by O’Brien Tech 4-2.

Jake Lash, Wilton: Lash scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors, who rallied past Greenwich in the FCIAC quarterfinals 2-1.

Brayden Nietch, Torrington: Nietch scored three goals in Torrington’s 5-3 victory over WCA.

Jonathan Edwards, WCA: Edwards put in a hat trick of his own as part of the losing effort against Torrington.

Bright Agyeman, Crosby: Agyeman scored both goals in Crosby’s 2-1 triumph over St. Paul.

Sam Montalto, Stonington: Montalto scored four goals in a 6-1 win over Old Lyme.

Ty Fidrych, Stonington: Fidrych had four assists in the win over Old Lyme as Stonington finished the regular season unbeaten.

Moni Jusufi, Watertown: Jusufi had a hat trick as part of a 6-0 win against Wilby.

Michael Dima, Oxford: Dima had both goals as Oxford beat NVL rival Ansonia 2-1.





GAMES TO WATCH

CRAL Championship: Parish Hill at Prince Tech, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

SCC Championship: at West Haven, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

ECC D-1, D-2 Championships: at East Lyme, Thursday, 4:30 and 7 p.m.

FCIAC Championship: at Norwalk, Thursday, 7 p.m.

SWC Championship: site TBA, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Shoreline Championship: site TBA. Friday, 5 p.m.

CTC Championship: at Cheney Tech, Saturday, 6 p.m.

— Scott Ericson