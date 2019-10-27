Devlin Ahlefeld of Guilford High School, left, seen earlier this season, scored the winner with under five minutes left to lift Guilford to a 1-0 win over Cheshire. Devlin Ahlefeld of Guilford High School, left, seen earlier this season, scored the winner with under five minutes left to lift Guilford to a 1-0 win over Cheshire. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Boys soccer: Week 7 top performers/ Week 6 games to watch 1 / 1 Back to Gallery





FINE PERFORMANCES

Jackson Miner, Canton: Miner recorded his second four-goal game of the season, putting four shots home in a 5-0 win over Somers.

Cole Barrows, Woodland: The senior scored the game-winning goal, bending in a corner kick as Woodland rallied past Holy Cross 3-2.

Devlin Ahlefeld, Guilford: With under five minutes remaining in the game, Ahlefeld scored for Guilford, giving them a 1-0 victory over Cheshire.

Tristan DiNatale, Notre Dame-West Haven: DiNatale tallied a hat trick in a 5-1 win on senior day.

Danny Villalba, Warde: The senior converted a penalty kick with 5:15 to play, giving Warde a 1-0 win against Stamford.

Zaid Atta, Ludlowe: The Falcons defeated Central 2-0 on a pair of goals from Atta.

Mateus Filho, Naugatuck: As part of a 5-0 win over Ansonia, the junior netted a hat trick.

Nick Washington, Ledyard: The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Bacon Academy.

Bright Agyeman, Crosby: Agyeman put up all three goals in a 3-2 win over Oxford.

Logan Miller, Plainville: Miller scored the game-winner with under a minute to play in a 1-0 win over Lewis Mills.





GAMES TO WATCH

Hamden at Wilbur Cross, Monday, 3:45 p.m.: Cross and Hamden both looking to cap special seasons with a ticket to the SCC playoffs.

Norwalk at Westhill, Monday, 4 p.m.: Norwalk needs to win to get into the FCIAC playoffs.

Bethel at New Milford, Monday, 6 p.m.: A home game in the SWC tournament should be on the line.

Watertown at Naugatuck, Monday, 6 p.m.: Naugatuck looking to stay unbeaten within the NVL.

Xavier at Cheshire, Monday, 6 p.m.: How about a possible SCC championship preview a week early? Cheshire needs to get in, first.

Trumbull at McMahon, Monday, 6:30 p.m.: McMahon needs a win to snag the No. 8 spot in FCIAC playoffs.

Greenwich at Ludlowe, Monday, 7 p.m.: Ludlowe needs to beat Greenwich and get some help if it is going to make the FCIACs.

Northwestern at Litchfield, Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.: A Northwestern win could create a 3-way log jam at the top of The Berkshire standings.

Granby Memorial at Ellington, Tuesday, 4 p.m.: Ellington beat Granby 3-0 earlier in the year. Granby takes another shot at unbeaten Ellington.

Plainville at Bristol Eastern, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: Eastern trying to finish off an unbeaten regular season.

Glastonbury at Farmington, Friday, 6:30 p.m.: Round two of the great CCC rivalry, Glastonbury took the first meeting 4-1.

— Scott Ericson