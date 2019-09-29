Weston’s Mason Asphar during the SWC Championship boys soccer game between Weston and Joel Barlow at Newtown High, Nov. 1, 2018. Weston’s Mason Asphar during the SWC Championship boys soccer game between Weston and Joel Barlow at Newtown High, Nov. 1, 2018. Photo: Krista Benson Photo: Krista Benson Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Boys Soccer: Week 3 Fine Performances/Week 4 Games to Watch 1 / 2 Back to Gallery





FINE PERFORMANCES



Mason Asphar, Weston: Asphar had three goals last week in a 1-0 win over Bethel and a 3-2 victory against New Milford.







Myzel Cervera, Amity: The sophomore scored with five minutes left in the game, giving the Spartans a 2-1 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.









Matias Lew, Greenwich: The Cardinals got one goal and had two assists from the junior forward in a 6-0 romp over St. Joseph.





Phil Platek, St. Luke’s: Platek scored five goals in three games this week for the Storm including three against Canterbury. St. Luke’s won all three games.





Nick Washington, Ledyard: The sophomore scored four times with an assist in the Colonels 6-0 win over Windham. Washington now has eight goals and five assists through the team’s first five games.





Emmanuel Ofori, East Hartford: The midfielder scored two goals and added an assist in as East Hartford beat Southington 4-0.





Denys Fuentes, Cheshire: The senior has five goals in the Rams’ first five games with his last coming in a 1-0 win over Guilford.





Ryan Tetreault, Old Lyme: Tetreault preserved a 1-1 tie against Old Saybrook with a diving save with 4 seconds remaining in the game. One of his 12 saves in the game.





Jack O’Brien, Pomperaug: O’Brien recorded a hat trick and picked up an assist as Pomperaug remained undefeated with a 7-1 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.





Lucas Calhoun, Housatonic Regional: The senior led the Mountaineers with two goals in a 3-2 Berkshire League victory over Gilbert.





Grady Kelly, Granby Memorial: Kelly was in on five goals, scoring three an assisting on two as part of Granby’s 6-0 over East Granby





Dustin Garrison, Windham Tech: The junior scored his 41st career goal in Windham Tech’s 4-1 win over Goodwin Tech.





GAMES TO WATCH





Glastonbury at Hall, Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.: Rematch of last year’s CIAC Class LL championship game won by Tomahawks.





Watertown at Holy Cross, Tuesday, 4 p.m.: The last two unbeaten teams in the NVL. Holy Cross wants to prove it belongs with best in the league.





Greenwich at Staples, Tuesday, 4 p.m.: The best boys soccer rivalry in the FCIAC should meet expectations with both teams in top form.





Cheshire at Hand, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Rams’ defense has been stingy, Tigers’ offense is explosive. Something has to give in this matchup of two of the best in the SCC.





Morgan at Old Lyme, Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.: The Shoreline foes have shown a propensity for scoring early in the season, this one may get wild.





Barlow at Weston, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The defending SWC champion Trojans should have a big home crowd when they host rival Falcons under the lights.





Immaculate at Pomperaug, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Another prime-time SWC clash featuring an Immaculate squad which has five shutouts and has only conceded two goals taking on unbeaten Pomperaug.





Fairfield Prep at Branford, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: Do not sleep on Branford in the SCC, the Hornets have already held three teams scoreless, thus far.





Maloney at East Hartford, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Maloney will have its hands full trying to contain midfielder Emmanuel Ofori and the rest of the East Hartford attack.





Danbury at Wilton, Saturday, 4 p.m.: One of the FCIAC’s top strikers, Michael Zizzadoro of Wilton, gets to test his skills against one of the state’s top defenders in Danbury’s Tyler Warren.

— Scott Ericson