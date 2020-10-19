A look at the state’s top boys soccer performances for week 3

Fairfield Warde's Eric Jara (19) cuts off Fairfield Ludlowe's James Radman (10) during boys soccer action in Fairfield, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Fairfield Warde's Eric Jara (19) cuts off Fairfield Ludlowe's James Radman (10) during boys soccer action in Fairfield, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Boys Soccer Top Performers Week 3 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Patrick Gryczewski, Plainville

In 6-2 Plainville win over Avon, the senior striker scored four times, helping Plainville to a 5-0 start.

Scott Testori, Hand

The senior GameTimeCT All-State pick scored four times as Hand rolled 7-0 over East Haven.

Wallack finds Testori again for his 4th goal of the night! It’s 6-0 Hand #ctbsoc — Daniel Hand Soccer (@DHHSBoysSoccer) October 13, 2020

Zach Zanzalari, Westbrook

The senior scored the game-winning goal and also added an assist as Westbrook got past East Hampton 2-1.

James Radman, Ludlowe

Radman scored the lone goal of the game as the Falcons defeated rival Warde 1-0, winning the Swedish Cup which is presented to the winner of the crosstown game each season.

Samir Dishnica, Cheshire

Dishnica had two goals, including a penalty kick, and an assist as Cheshire beat Notre Dame-West Haven 3-1.

Patrick Osiecki, Holy Cross

The junior scored a goal and had an assist as the Crusaders defeated NVL rival Watertown 3-1.

Holy Cross knocks off Watertown #ctbsoc Final score 3-1 Holy Cross Goals: Justin Forino, Patrick Osiecki, Giuseppe Mongelluzzo Watertown Goal : Liam Farrell Assists: HC Giuseppe Mongelluzzo, Patrick Osiecki — Holy Cross Boys Soccer ⚽️ (@HCHS_boyssoc) October 14, 2020

Daimon Pollard, Ledyard

Pollard registered his second hat trick of the season, scoring three times in a 6-0 win over Lyman Memorial.

Matias Lew, Greenwich

Lew scored a goal in 6-0 win over New Canaan and added a game-winning header as the Cardinals knocked off previously unbeaten Darien 3-1.

Sean Cafferty, Morgan

Cafferty had two goals and an assist in 3-2 Morgan victory against Portland.

Cole DeVoe, Stonington

DeVoe had a goal and an assist on a long throw-in as Stonington defeated Fitch 4-1.

60th minute: Cole Devoe long throw into the box, Billy deCastro taps to Sam Montalto who chips it in. Bears go up 4-1 over Fitch — Stonington High School Boys Soccer (@StonBoysSoccer) October 17, 2020

Chris Soto, Lyman Hall

Soto scored with 70 seconds remaining to give Lyman Hall a 2-1 victory over Wilbur Cross.

Jesper Silberberg and Anders Silberberg, Old Lyme

The sophomore Anders and the senior Jesper each scored twice and added an assist apiece in a 6-0 win against North Branford.