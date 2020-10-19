GameTime CT

Boys Soccer

A look at the state’s top boys soccer performances for week 3

  • Fairfield Warde's Eric Jara (19) cuts off Fairfield Ludlowe's James Radman (10) during boys soccer action in Fairfield, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

Patrick Gryczewski, Plainville

In 6-2 Plainville win over Avon, the senior striker scored four times, helping Plainville to a 5-0 start.

Scott Testori, Hand

The senior GameTimeCT All-State pick scored four times as Hand rolled 7-0 over East Haven.

Zach Zanzalari, Westbrook

The senior scored the game-winning goal and also added an assist as Westbrook got past East Hampton 2-1.

James Radman, Ludlowe

Radman scored the lone goal of the game as the Falcons defeated rival Warde 1-0, winning the Swedish Cup which is presented to the winner of the crosstown game each season.

 

Samir Dishnica, Cheshire

Dishnica had two goals, including a penalty kick, and an assist as Cheshire beat Notre Dame-West Haven 3-1.

Patrick Osiecki, Holy Cross

The junior scored a goal and had an assist as the Crusaders defeated NVL rival Watertown 3-1.

Daimon Pollard, Ledyard

Pollard registered his second hat trick of the season, scoring three times in a 6-0 win over Lyman Memorial.

Matias Lew, Greenwich

Lew scored a goal in 6-0 win over New Canaan and added a game-winning header as the Cardinals knocked off previously unbeaten Darien 3-1.

Sean Cafferty, Morgan

Cafferty had two goals and an assist in 3-2 Morgan victory against Portland.

Cole DeVoe, Stonington

DeVoe had a goal and an assist on a long throw-in as Stonington defeated Fitch 4-1.

Chris Soto, Lyman Hall

Soto scored with 70 seconds remaining to give Lyman Hall a 2-1 victory over Wilbur Cross.

Jesper Silberberg and Anders Silberberg, Old Lyme

The sophomore Anders and the senior Jesper each scored twice and added an assist apiece in a 6-0 win against North Branford.