A look at the state’s top boys soccer performances for week 3

Patrick Gryczewski, Plainville
In 6-2 Plainville win over Avon, the senior striker scored four times, helping Plainville to a 5-0 start.
Scott Testori, Hand
The senior GameTimeCT All-State pick scored four times as Hand rolled 7-0 over East Haven.
Wallack finds Testori again for his 4th goal of the night! It’s 6-0 Hand #ctbsoc
— Daniel Hand Soccer (@DHHSBoysSoccer) October 13, 2020
Zach Zanzalari, Westbrook
The senior scored the game-winning goal and also added an assist as Westbrook got past East Hampton 2-1.
James Radman, Ludlowe
Radman scored the lone goal of the game as the Falcons defeated rival Warde 1-0, winning the Swedish Cup which is presented to the winner of the crosstown game each season.
Final: Ludlowe 1 Warde 0
The Swedish Cup returns to Ludlowe #ctbsoc @DaveRuden @GameTimeCT @fciac pic.twitter.com/Lg3dmDXWNb
— Ludlowe Boys Soccer (@LudloweSoccer) October 17, 2020
Samir Dishnica, Cheshire
Dishnica had two goals, including a penalty kick, and an assist as Cheshire beat Notre Dame-West Haven 3-1.
Patrick Osiecki, Holy Cross
The junior scored a goal and had an assist as the Crusaders defeated NVL rival Watertown 3-1.
Holy Cross knocks off Watertown #ctbsoc
Final score 3-1
Holy Cross Goals: Justin Forino, Patrick Osiecki, Giuseppe Mongelluzzo
Watertown Goal : Liam Farrell
Assists: HC Giuseppe Mongelluzzo, Patrick Osiecki
— Holy Cross Boys Soccer ⚽️ (@HCHS_boyssoc) October 14, 2020
Daimon Pollard, Ledyard
Pollard registered his second hat trick of the season, scoring three times in a 6-0 win over Lyman Memorial.
Matias Lew, Greenwich
Lew scored a goal in 6-0 win over New Canaan and added a game-winning header as the Cardinals knocked off previously unbeaten Darien 3-1.
Sean Cafferty, Morgan
Cafferty had two goals and an assist in 3-2 Morgan victory against Portland.
Cole DeVoe, Stonington
DeVoe had a goal and an assist on a long throw-in as Stonington defeated Fitch 4-1.
60th minute: Cole Devoe long throw into the box, Billy deCastro taps to Sam Montalto who chips it in. Bears go up 4-1 over Fitch
— Stonington High School Boys Soccer (@StonBoysSoccer) October 17, 2020
Chris Soto, Lyman Hall
Soto scored with 70 seconds remaining to give Lyman Hall a 2-1 victory over Wilbur Cross.
Jesper Silberberg and Anders Silberberg, Old Lyme
The sophomore Anders and the senior Jesper each scored twice and added an assist apiece in a 6-0 win against North Branford.