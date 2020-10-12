GameTime CT

Boys Soccer

A look at state Boys Soccer top performances thus far

  • Branford, Connecticut - Wednesday, September 16, 2020: Daniel Hand High School of Madison Soccer: Chris Porte Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media / New Haven Register

Sam Montalto, Stonington

The junior striker scored his 50th career goal in a win over Waterford. Montalto had hat tricks in wins over Ledyard and Waterford. Last season, Montalto broke Joe Ponte’s single-season school record of 26 goals. Ponte holds the all-time goal record of 63 at Stonington.

Nathan Masco, Plainville

The keeper posted three shutouts in four games, keeping clean sheets against Southington, Bristol Eastern and New Britain.

Arian Bobi, Amity

Bobi scored four goals in Amity’s 5-4 come-from-behind win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Aldo Barragan, West Haven

Barragan tallied a hat trick in a 4-1 win over North Haven.

Chris Porte, Hand

The senior had a hat trick in the Tigers’ 6-1 win over Guilford.

Gilbert Flores, Gilbert

Flores’ hat trick was all the scoring Gilbert needed in a 3-1 victory over Wolcott Tech.

Nate Correard, Bethel

The senior keeper registered 12 saves to preserve a 1-1 tie against Newtown.

Matt Aracena, Danbury

Aracena scored the Hatters lone goal on a second-half header in a 1-0 win over Norwalk.

Sebastian Duffy, Fitch

Duffy scored an unassisted goal in the first minute of overtime, giving Fitch a 3-2 win over Stonington.

Keaton Terrall, Housatonic Valley

Terrall scored both goals as Housatonic defeated Berkshire rival Shepaug Valley 2-1.

Franco Milovanov, Trumbull

Milovanov scored in the 70th minute to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over rival St. Joseph.