Boys soccer state coaches polls week 7

Class LL/L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Glastonbury (15)150112-0-2
2. Warde126312-0-3
3. East Hartford110210-0-3
4. Hall106510-1-2
5. Bristol Eastern641011-0-2
6. Xavier62411-2-2
7. Naugatuck49912-1-1
8. Wethersfield46611-2-0
9. Hand 39NR9-1-4
10. Guilford19NR9-1-5
Others receiving votes: Shelton 15, Trumbull 12, Farmington 10, Pomperaug 7, Greenwich 4, Wilton 2, Fitch 1

Class M/S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Ellington (12)120113-0-0
2. Stonington 104212-0-2
3. Granby Memorial79312-1-1
4. Nonnewaug59710-1-1
5. Tolland5859-1-3
6. Litchfield4489-1-1
7. Weston4339-1-3
8. Woodland 42912-2-0
9. Plainville28107-5-1
10. Old Saybrook15NR9-2-4
Others receiving votes: Lyman Memorial 14, Holy Cross 14, Windham 11, Morgan 10, Northwest Catholic 4, Watertown 3, Ledyard 2, Canton 2
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith

