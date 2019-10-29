Boys soccer state coaches polls week 7

Class LL/L
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Glastonbury (15)
|150
|1
|12-0-2
|2. Warde
|126
|3
|12-0-3
|3. East Hartford
|110
|2
|10-0-3
|4. Hall
|106
|5
|10-1-2
|5. Bristol Eastern
|64
|10
|11-0-2
|6. Xavier
|62
|4
|11-2-2
|7. Naugatuck
|49
|9
|12-1-1
|8. Wethersfield
|46
|6
|11-2-0
|9. Hand
|39
|NR
|9-1-4
|10. Guilford
|19
|NR
|9-1-5
|Others receiving votes: Shelton 15, Trumbull 12, Farmington 10, Pomperaug 7, Greenwich 4, Wilton 2, Fitch 1
Class M/S
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Ellington (12)
|120
|1
|13-0-0
|2. Stonington
|104
|2
|12-0-2
|3. Granby Memorial
|79
|3
|12-1-1
|4. Nonnewaug
|59
|7
|10-1-1
|5. Tolland
|58
|5
|9-1-3
|6. Litchfield
|44
|8
|9-1-1
|7. Weston
|43
|3
|9-1-3
|8. Woodland
|42
|9
|12-2-0
|9. Plainville
|28
|10
|7-5-1
|10. Old Saybrook
|15
|NR
|9-2-4
|Others receiving votes: Lyman Memorial 14, Holy Cross 14, Windham 11, Morgan 10, Northwest Catholic 4, Watertown 3, Ledyard 2, Canton 2
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith