Boys soccer state coaches polls Week 3: Glastonbury and Ellington stay on top

Class LL/L Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Glastonbury (13)
|147
|1
|5-0-0
|2. Danbury (2)
|132
|2
|6-0-0
|3. Hall
|111
|3
|5-0-0
|4. East Hartford
|87
|4
|5-0-0
|5. Greenwich
|78
|5
|6-0-0
|6. Hand
|77
|6
|5-0-1
|7. Cheshire
|64
|8
|6-0-0
|8. Wethersfield
|49
|7
|5-0-0
|9.Warde
|21
|10
|4-0-1
|10. Farmington
|15
|NR
|4-1-0
|Others receiving votes: Pomperaug 9, Wilton 8,Bristol Eastern 7, Xavier 7, Naugatuck 2
Class M/S Poll
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Ellington (13)
|130
|1
|5-0-0
|2. Stonington
|99
|3
|6-0-1
|3. Watertown
|93
|6
|6-0-1
|4. Granby Memorial
|88
|4
|5-0-1
|5. Litchfield
|78
|5
|4-0-0
|6. Somers
|60
|9
|5-0-0
|7. Weston
|48
|NR
|3-0-1
|8. Morgan
|44
|2
|6-1-0
|9. Tolland
|27
|8
|3-1-1
|10. Lyman Memorial
|13
|NR
|6-0-1
|Others receiving votes: Lewis Mills 12, Hale Ray 8, Nonnewaug 6, Ledyard 4, Suffield 3, Canton 2
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith