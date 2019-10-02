GameTime CT

Boys soccer state coaches polls Week 3: Glastonbury and Ellington stay on top

|

Class LL/L Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Glastonbury (13)14715-0-0
2. Danbury (2) 13226-0-0
3. Hall11135-0-0
4. East Hartford8745-0-0
5. Greenwich7856-0-0
6. Hand7765-0-1
7. Cheshire6486-0-0
8. Wethersfield4975-0-0
9.Warde21104-0-1
10. Farmington15NR4-1-0
Others receiving votes: Pomperaug 9, Wilton 8,Bristol Eastern 7, Xavier 7, Naugatuck 2

Class M/S Poll

Team Pts LW Record
1. Ellington (13)13015-0-0
2. Stonington 9936-0-1
3. Watertown9366-0-1
4. Granby Memorial 8845-0-1
5. Litchfield7854-0-0
6. Somers6095-0-0
7. Weston48NR3-0-1
8. Morgan4426-1-0
9. Tolland2783-1-1
10. Lyman Memorial13NR6-0-1
Others receiving votes: Lewis Mills 12, Hale Ray 8, Nonnewaug 6, Ledyard 4, Suffield 3, Canton 2
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith

