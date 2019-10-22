Boys soccer state coaches polls week 6

Class LL/L
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Glastonbury (15)
|150
|1
|10-0-1
|2. East Hartford
|119
|2
|10-0-1
|3. Warde
|91
|3
|9-0-3
|4. Xavier
|85
|7
|10-1-1
|5. Hall
|79
|4
|8-1-2
|6. Wethersfield
|73
|5
|10-1-0
|7. Wilton
|63
|6
|8-0-4
|8. Cheshire
|44
|9
|9-1-1
|9. Naugatuck
|18
|10
|10-1-1
|10. Bristol Eastern
|29
|NR
|9-0-2
|Others receiving votes: Guilford 11, Hand 8, Trumbull 5, Greenwich 4, Danbury 3, Pomperaug 2
Class M/S
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Ellington (12)
|120
|1
|10-0-0
|2. Stonington
|106
|2
|9-0-2
|3. Granby Memorial
|82
|6
|9-1-1
|3. Weston
|82
|4
|8-0-3
|5. Tolland
|56
|4
|8-1-2
|6. Holy Cross
|55
|7
|10-1-2
|7. Nonnewaug
|42
|8
|8-1-1
|8. Litchfield
|40
|3
|7-1-1
|9. Woodland
|17
|NR
|10-2-0
|10. Plainville
|14
|NR
|5-5-1
|Others receiving votes: Lyman Memorial 12, Morgan 11, Ledyard 9, Coginchaug 5, Windham 2, Windsor Locks 2, Watertown 1, Northwest Catholic 1
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith