GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Boys Soccer

Boys soccer state coaches polls week 6

|

Class LL/L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Glastonbury (15)150110-0-1
2. East Hartford 119210-0-1
3. Warde9139-0-3
4. Xavier85710-1-1
5. Hall7948-1-2
6. Wethersfield73510-1-0
7. Wilton6368-0-4
8. Cheshire4499-1-1
9. Naugatuck181010-1-1
10. Bristol Eastern 29NR9-0-2
Others receiving votes: Guilford 11, Hand 8, Trumbull 5, Greenwich 4, Danbury 3, Pomperaug 2

 

Class M/S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Ellington (12)120110-0-0
2. Stonington 10629-0-2
3. Granby Memorial8269-1-1
3. Weston 8248-0-3
5. Tolland5648-1-2
6. Holy Cross55710-1-2
7. Nonnewaug 4288-1-1
8. Litchfield 4037-1-1
9. Woodland 17NR 10-2-0
10. Plainville14NR5-5-1
Others receiving votes: Lyman Memorial 12, Morgan 11, Ledyard 9, Coginchaug 5, Windham 2, Windsor Locks 2, Watertown 1, Northwest Catholic 1
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages